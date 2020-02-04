WASHINGTON CROSSING >> Come celebrate George Washington’s 288th birthday on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Washington Crossing Historic Park (PA). Admission is free.
During the day, buildings in the historic village will be open and various children’s activities will be offered. At 3 p.m., visitors will gather in the park’s visitor center to sing happy birthday to George and watch him use his sword to cut his cake, which is donated by The Caketeria in Newtown.
Children 12 and under are encouraged to bring their entries for the park’s first-ever “Let’s Draw George Washington” drawing contest on the day of the event. Entries can also be mailed to Friends of Washington Crossing Park, 1112 River Road, Washington Crossing, PA 18977. All submissions must be received prior to Washington’s birthday party on Feb. 16 and include the artist’s name, address, phone number and age on the back.
The contest will be judged in two categories: ages 7 and younger, and ages 8-12. Park staff will select three winners in each category. Winning drawings will be displayed in the park Visitor Center and winning artists will receive four free passes to Bowman’s Hill Tower. (Entries are welcome from artists of all ages, but only those from children 12 and younger will be judged.)
Washington Crossing Historic Park is located at 1112 River Road in Washington Crossing, Pa. This event is sponsored by the Friends of Washington Crossing Park. To stay up-to-date on what is happening in the park, visit WashingtonCrossingPark.org. While there, sign up for the park’s free monthly e-newsletter.