EVENT POSTPONED: The postponement was made after the college decided to close all campuses for deep cleaning out of an abundance of caution and concern for public health amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. For updates on the college’s response, visit bucks.edu/coronavirus.
NEWTOWN >> Bucks County Community College’s Wordsmiths Reading Series presents award-winning novelist Carole Maso and former Bucks County Poet Laureate Cheryl Baldi at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Newtown.
Maso is the author of novels Mother and Child, Ghost Dance, and The Art Lover; a collection of short-fiction stories, an essay collection, and many other books. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including a Lannan Fellowship. Maso is a Professor of Literary Arts at Brown University in Rhode Island.
Baldi, the 1989 Bucks County Poet Laureate, was a finalist for the Robert Frasier Poetry Award and the Francis Locke Memorial Award. Her work also was nominated for the 2008 Best New Poets Anthology. Her first poetry collection The Shapelessness of Water was published in 2018, and she is currently working on a second, In the Golden Hour. Baldi has taught at Bucks County Community College, worked as a freelance editor, and facilitated community-based workshops exploring women’s lives through literature.
Maso and Baldi will read from their works in room 142 of Tyler Hall on the campus at 275 Swamp Rd., Newtown 18940. Admission and parking are free.
The Wordsmiths Reading Series is part of the Bucks Live! series of innovative programs designed to inform, inspire, and enrich the life of grater Bucks County, sponsored by the Bucks County Community College Cultural Affairs Committee. The next event features poets Jane Hirshfield and Luray Gross Friday, April 10, in the Zlock Performing Arts Center on the Newtown Campus. To learn more, contact Dr. Ethel Rackin at 215-497-8719 or ethel.rackin@bucks.edu.
###