FALLSINGTON >> A scaled back version of Historic Fallsington Day will welcome the fall season on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the streets of the more than 300 year old village.
The time-honored event is designed to captivate and enchant the public while they stroll through more than three centuries of history and experience the sights and sounds of the village, from craft vendors and local nonprofits to street entertainers.
“Although it will look and feel a bit different, we are confident in our ability to safely bring the community together as we have done the past six decades,” said Kimberly Praria Boice, Executive Director of Historic Fallsington, Inc.
“It is extremely important to note that the day will look and feel different this year given pandemic-related circumstances. The decision to host even a limited event was not made lightly or without guidance from appropriate health agencies,” said Boice.
The plan for this year’s event was developed based on guidelines for the green phase of societal reintegration in Bucks County, a review of best practices outlined by the Centers for Disease Control as well as the Pennsylvania and Bucks County Departments of Health, and feedback from residents and community partners.
The final plan was then submitted to the Bucks County Department of Health for review and comment. Only after receiving approval from that body was the decision made to move ahead, according to Boice.
“We will have less vendors then we have had in the past. We will also be spacing them out a little more for everyone’s comfort and to practice social distancing,” said Boice.
“We encourage people to come out whenever they are comfortable, participate and enjoy the day,” said Boice. “It will be a nice morning or an afternoon out.”
Boice said traditionally live musicians and performers have entertained on Meetinghouse Square. “We’re not doing that this year because we don’t want to encourage congregating. We’re working with our entertainers to possibly have some wandering musicians,” she said.
There also will be one or two food vendors on site selling pre-packaged items to be taken home or back to their cars to be enjoyed.
Due to COVID-19, visitors, vendors, and staff over the age of three will be required to wear masks at all times during the street fair. “And this rule will be strictly enforced,” said Boice.
Historic Fallsington staff will be stationed near the parking lot with disposable masks available for a $1 donation for anyone who does not bring a mask with them.
Other safety measures being taken include:
- Vendors will be mandated to provide hand sanitizer at their tables;
- Social distancing of six or more feet will be required as visitors stroll the grounds of the historic village;
- Minimal food vendors will be set up in Meetinghouse Square to minimize crowding/lindyjes with all items prepared for carry out only;
- There will be no hay rides this year and vendors/crafters will be set up in assigned spots with extra space between each. Vendors will be located along one side of the lower end of Main Street; along Meetinghouse Square; on one side of the lower end of Yardley Avenue; with a few additional spaces behind the Stagecoach Tavern as well as on the grounds of the Moon-Williamson Log House.
- An active count of guests will be maintained so as not to exceed the current limit of 250 people participating in an outdoor event.
- Portable toilets will be well-stocked with hand sanitizer plus additional sanitizer will be available nearby and at each of the vendor tables.
“This arrangement will provide greater space for people to shop/visit and give our neighbors extra space near their homes while visitors walk along the closed streets,” said Boice.
Vendor parking will be at the Falls Friends Meetinghouse, located at 9300 New Falls Road, Levittown 19054. And parking for guests will be at the Athletic Fields of Fallsington Elementary School with pedestrian traffic flow heading south on Yardley Avenue towards Meetinghouse Square, around the Square and then north on Main Street. Guests may then use Locust or Lacross to get back to their parked vehicles at the school.
Unfortunately the historic buildings in the village, including the Moon-Williamson Log House, one of the oldest log houses in America still standing on its original site; the Stagecoach Tavern, first licensed in 1799; and the Federal-style Burgess-Lippincott House, home of the village doctor, will be closed to visitors this year. “We would love to host you and your small group for a pre-scheduled, private tour at another time,” said Boice.
While the buildings will be closed, there will be opportunities to listen to and interact with history demonstrators and interpreters dressed in period costumes.
“They are excited to be taking part and we’re excited to have them. It’s a great way to keep the history in Historic Fallsington Day,” said Boice.
The main office, the Museum Shop and the Fallsington Antique & Craft Shop will be open, but the number of visitors allowed inside will be limited. A member of Historic Fallsington will be stationed outside to monitor the headcount. “Please be patient waiting your turn to enter either shop,” said Boice.
"And if you have a cough or fever, or are feeling sick, please stay home, Boice adds.
Admission to Historic Fallsington Day is free thanks to a generous grant from Falls Township.