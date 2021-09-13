BUCKINGHAM >> The 21st annual Peace Fair takes place on Saturday, September 18 at the Buckingham Quaker Meetinghouse, Route 202 in Lahaska adjoining Peddlers Village.
The fair features local artists, crafts people and fair-trade vendors selling eco-friendly products, hand-woven fabrics, paintings and photographs, pottery, and wares from around the world. There will be games and activities for all ages from toddlers to seniors.
The Tookany Creek bluegrass band will perform, along with Mindy from River Drivers (Celtic and folk) and kids songster/educator Ecoman (Richard Mclaughlin), who entertains with original songs of peace and the environment.
Exhibitors at the fair include area non-profits devoted to education, healthy living, conservation, social justice, climate change, family heritage, peace and many other fields of interest to Bucks area residents.
Tours will be held of the historic Buckingham Meetinghouse, a National Landmark that has remained virtually unchanged for 250 years. And a poetry reading, featuring Bucks County Poet Laureate Jane Mohler, will take place in the Meetinghouse at midday (open mic at the end).
The Peace Fair has become a tradition for Bucks area families looking for a fun-filled experience where they can also learn about how organizations and individuals are promoting peace and justice in Bucks County and around the world.
The fair runs from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is handicap-accessible. The suggested donation is $2 per person and parking is free.