WASHINGTON CROSSING >> The Friends of Washington Crossing Park will throw a virtual party for George Washington’s 289th birthday on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.
During this free Zoom event for children of all ages, attendees will sing “Happy Birthday” to General Washington, show him their homemade cards or drawings, and enjoy dessert at home if they choose. Washington will also answer questions from attendees.
This is a free event, but capacity is limited and registration is required. To register for the party, visit WashingtonCrossingPark.org/events.
Also, throughout the month of February, families can pick up a free children’s activity kit at the Washington Crossing Park (PA) visitor center. Kits are intended for children ages 6 to 12 and contain instructions and materials to make a cocked hat, crack a spy code, write in invisible ink, play a colonial cup and ball game, and create a refrigerator-worthy picture of George Washington and his mythical cherry tree.
The visitor center is located at 1112 River Road in Washington Crossing, Pa., and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis and cannot be mailed.
