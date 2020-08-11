NEW HOPE >> The show will go on! Yes, even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessity to maintain social distancing to stay safe, the Phillips Mill Community Association (PMCA) will present the 91st annual juried art exhibition from September 25 to November 1.
Of course, even though the opportunity to view the art in the beautiful historic mill, located on River Road, just north of New Hope, will be missed by all, the fantastic, first-time-ever online exhibit will be available for all to enjoy. This means the exhibit will be far-reaching, sustained through an extensive social media campaign, and available for thousands of people to view.
The show will feature honored artists, awards, and exciting new online artist interviews and videos, news and views of the mill’s rich history, and more.
The decision was not made lightly, but with deep consideration for the health and well-being of artists, patrons, members, committee volunteers, and the many people who enjoy the show.
Call for Artists
Artists who live within a 25-mile radius of Phillips Mill are invited to submit their work online now until Saturday, August 22, at 5 p.m. Thorough instructions for entering can be found on the association’s newly expanded website – phillipsmill.org.. All work will be submitted through Smarter Entry. Directions for using Smarter Entry will be found on the PMCA website.
The jury process will also take place via Smarter Entry. A list of accepted works will be posted by 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 2 https://www.phillipsmill.org/juried-art-show/call-for-art/. In recognition of this year’s challenges due to COVID-19, PMCA has eliminated the entry fee for members, and reduced the entry fee for non-members to $15. Entry fees must be paid at time of registration and submission. Visit PMCA’s website and visit the membership page to learn more.
Artists’ physical residence or studio must be located within a 25-mile radius of Phillips’ Mill. (See map following.) Post office addresses will not be accepted as evidence of meeting this requirement. Work must be by a living artist, completed within the last five (5) years, and never have been exhibited at the Phillips’ Mill Art Exhibition. Artists must be at least 18 years old. The Art Committee retains the right to refuse work that in its judgment does not meet the eligibility requirements. Up to four artworks may be submitted. Categories are:
- FRAMED or WITH FINISHED EDGES – ONE PIECE: Artists may submit one image of one framed or with finished edges painting, graphic or other medium (excluding photographs, computer generated art or giclée print reproductions) wired and ready for hanging and able to be stacked upright with protective cardboard without damage. (This will be required for pick-up purposes for all art sold.) Maximum size is 50” on the longest side, including frame. Minimum size is 8” x 10” including frame. No sawtooth hangers. Sold works delivered in fragile condition, wet or improperly framed or mounted will be returned to the artist at their expense for repair. Buyer may choose to cancel the sale.
- SCULPTURE – ONE PIECE: Artists submitting sculpture must submit images of three views of their work. The sculpture must be free-standing (not wall-hanging) and not require electrical support. Weight limit is 300 pounds. Crafts will not be accepted. Sculptor must handle own work. Please specify whether sculpture includes a pedestal.
- PORTFOLIO – UP TO TWO PIECES: Artists may submit images of two unframed, matted prints, drawings, watercolors, oils, acrylics or other media. Works on a rigid substrate such as canvas board or panels need not be matted and must not be more than ¼” thick. Photography, computer-generated art, or giclée print reproductions will not be accepted. All portfolio pieces must be protected with plastic. No stretched canvases will be accepted. Minimum size is 11” x 14”; maximum size is 24” x 30”.
- BIOGRAPHY – Artists are required to submit (upload to Smarter Entry) a biography when entering the show.
- SALES – All entered art must be for sale with realistic prices, and if accepted, must be shown exclusively on the Phillips’ Mill Art Exhibit (PMAE) website online for the duration of the show. In consideration of the challenges caused by this year’s COVID-19 situation, the Art Committee has reduced the mill’s commission by 25 percent. The normal 40 percent rate will instead be 30 percent for works accepted into the show and sold before closing on the final day of the show, November 1. The artist will receive 70 percent of the sale price. For works accepted into the show and sold within 60 days after closing on November 1, the artist will remit 30 percent of the purchase price to Phillips’ Mill Art Exhibition. All works will be available for purchase directly through the PMAE online show. Details regarding delivery of sold works can be found online.
Art is often considered a luxury. Yet as we cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, we turn to the arts for relief in beauty, to make sense of the world, to share this experience, and ease its pains. Art is essential to community. This online 91st annual art show promises to be a bright, engaging experience for all to enjoy. For more information, visit phillipsmill.org.