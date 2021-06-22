LIONS CONCERT SERIES >> The Bristol Lions Club continues its summer series of concerts on Sunday, June 27 beginning at 6 p.m. at Lions Park Gazebo (behind the King George) with the Red Garter Band (a Dixieland Banjo Band). The series continues Sunday, July 12 at 6 p.m. with Analog Groove (New Orleans, R&B and Blues); Sunday, July 25 at 6 p.m. with Finster (Rock, Country, 60s and current); Sunday, August 8 at 6 p.m. with Gypsy Joe Alves & The Groove Prophets (Philly Blues and Soul); and Sunday, August 22 at 6 p.m. with Skinny Mamie (throwback rock and blues). And looking ahead, a Tall Ship Festival will drop anchor in Bristol from Sept. 8 to 14 featuring the Kalmar Nyckel from Delaware. During the festival, the Lions will be serving Italian Day food on Friday, Sept. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11 from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 from 12 to 4 p.m.