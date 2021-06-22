Art
Artists' Gallery in Lambertville, N.J., present "In-Between," an exhibit of landscape paintings by Joe Kazimierczyk and Michael Schweigart, running July 8 through August 1. All are invited to view the exhibit at Artists’ Gallery, 18 Bridge St, Lambertville, N.J., and attend the opening reception on Saturday, July 10 from 5-8 pm. Joe's landscape paintings are a natural extension of his hiking and cycling trips as he explores and searches out new places for inspiration. His artwork is a distillation of his experiences of a place, and the resulting paintings are somewhere between reality, memory and imagination. Michael is often delighted by what he experiences along the way. So, it begins for him with an idea for a painting and from the first sketch to a finished painting there are many unforeseen circumstances that influence the outcome, usually a very different and improved work emerges from the original concept. In any event the results seen in his work connect with a time and a place in between. Artists’ Gallery is located at 18 Bridge Street, in the heart of Lambertville, NJ. Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 11:00 am – 6:00pm. For more information about the gallery, artists and schedule changes, visit www.LambertvilleArts.com
Music
The Bristol Lions Club continues its summer series of concerts on Sunday, June 27 beginning at 6 p.m. at Lions Park Gazebo (behind the King George) with the Red Garter Band (a Dixieland Banjo Band). The series continues Sunday, July 12 at 6 p.m. with Analog Groove (New Orleans, R&B and Blues); Sunday, July 25 at 6 p.m. with Finster (Rock, Country, 60s and current); Sunday, August 8 at 6 p.m. with Gypsy Joe Alves & The Groove Prophets (Philly Blues and Soul); and Sunday, August 22 at 6 p.m. with Skinny Mamie (throwback rock and blues). And looking ahead, a Tall Ship Festival will drop anchor in Bristol from Sept. 8 to 14 featuring the Kalmar Nyckel from Delaware. During the festival, the Lions will be serving Italian Day food on Friday, Sept. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11 from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 from 12 to 4 p.m.
The free Langhorne Summer Concert Series takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. every other Wednesday through August 25 at Langhorne Community Park at the corner of Maple and Bellevue avenues. The series continues with the E Street Shuffle (tribute to Bruce Springsteen) on June 30, Bullzeye (country music) on July 14, Danny V’s 52nd Street Band (tribute to Billy Joel) on July 28, Bogside Rogues (Irish Band) on August 11 and Blue Reign (rockin’ blues band) on August 25. Rain dates are automatically scheduled to the following Wednesday. The series is presented by the Langhorne Borough Business Association.
The New Hope Summer Concerts kick off on Saturdays during July at 7 p.m. at the New Hope Solebury Upper Elementary School Parking lot. Part of the New Hope Music Series, the free concerts feature local New Hope musicians along with a short opening set by NHS music students and teachers. Bring your lawn-chair and enjoy great music from local bands performing a wide variety of rock, funk and blues favorites. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and food and drinks will be available from the New Hope Solebury Community Association concessions stand. Proceeds from the concession profits will go to the scholarships and causes supported by the association. Parking will be available in the school parking lots. The concerts are funded by cash-donations and a portion of the proceeds will go to NHS music students to raise money for their programs. The concert schedule includes: July 10 at 7 p.m., Tone Prophets (Rain-date Sunday, July 11); July 17 at 7 p.m., Bill & Fred’s Excellent Adventure (Raindate July 18); July 24 at 7 p.m., Cover Up (Raindate July 25); and July 31 at 7 p.m., Calla Bere and the Attitude (Raindate August 1).
The New Hope Summer Concerts are presented by the New Hope Solebury Community Association and sponsored by Electro-Voice. To learn more, visit https://newhopesolebury-ca.org/summer-concert-series/
The Northampton Township Parks and Recreation Department presents its 2021 “Sights and Sounds of Summer” outdoor musical series June 24 to August 12 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Northampton Municipal Park Amphitheater. There is no fee. Masks and social distancing protocols will be in place. The series continues July 1 with “A Touch of Blues” featuring standards, oldies, jazz and a touch of old blues; July 15 with the “Ernie Neal Band” with family-oriented music entertaining the child in all of us; July 22 with “Class Act,” a high-energy party of popular tunes performed by a group of local teachers who know how to rock out; July 29 with “The Mix,” authentic harmonies, unique blend of music from the 60s thru the 80s; August 5 with “Cherry Lane,” a full band with horn section dealing up classic rock hits; and topping off the series on August 12 will be “The Fabulous Greaseband” with its highly entertaining and energetic delivery of the greatest dance songs. Bring the whole family, neighbors and friends.
Vocal impressionist Tony Sands will bring Frank Sinatra back to the Newtown Theatre stage on Saturday, July 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person online at TheNewtownTheatre.com, $25 for theatre members, or $40 at the door. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the theatre before the show. The show starts with Sinatra’s early days with Tommy Dorsey in New York City and later puts attendees in Madison Square Garden for his comeback. Hits performed during the show will include That's Life, Come Fly With Me, Luck Be a Lady, My Way, New York New York, and many more. Sands’ uncanny portrayal of Sinatra’s mannerisms and voice will make you think Ol’ Blue Eyes walked off the screen and onto the stage of the Newtown Theatre. Per Pennsylvania guidelines after May 31, the theatre has no crowd-size restrictions on this show, but unvaccinated patrons are required to wear masks inside the theatre while not eating or drinking. The Newtown Theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.
Theatre
The historic Newtown Theatre presents a series of cult classics this summer. The lineup includes The Last Waltz on June 25, The Princess Bride on June 26, Caddyshack on July 16, and The Big Lebowski on July 31. All films will be shown at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door on the night of each movie. Price is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $6 for theatre members. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the theatre before each movie. Per Pennsylvania guidelines after May 31, the theatre has no crowd-size restrictions, but unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks inside the theatre while not eating or drinking. The Newtown Theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.
The historic Newtown Theatre will host a series of free kids’ movies on three Wednesdays in July. Each movie will be screened at 10 a.m. with the addition of a special 1 p.m. sensory friendly screening. The free movies are made possible by presenting sponsor Karen Ann Ulmer, P.C., Attorneys at Law. No reservations or tickets are required, but summer camps that want to bring children to the 10 a.m. screenings must register by emailing manager@thenewtowntheatre.com. Seating is first come, first served and doors open one hour before show time. The lineup includes: “Shrek” on July 7 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (sensory friendly screening); “Minions” on July 14 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (sensory friendly screening); and The Spongebob Movie on July 28 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (sensory friendly screening). During the 1 p.m. sensory friendly screenings, the house lights will be turned up slightly and the movie sound turned down slightly. These screenings are a special opportunity for individuals on the autism spectrum and others to enjoy their favorite films in a safe and accepting environment. Per Pennsylvania guidelines after May 31, the theatre has no crowd-size restrictions, but unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks inside the theatre while not eating or drinking. The Newtown Theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough. For more information, visit TheNewtownTheatre.com.
Candace Bushnell’s “Is There Still Sex in the City?” - a new live stage show from the critically acclaimed, international best-selling author and creator of “Sex and the City,” plays Tuesdays to Sundays from June 22 to July 18 at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope.. A full performance calendar is available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org. Tickets are now on sale starting at $45. Girls Night VIP Package tickets are $125 on Tuesdays and $150 on Thursdays. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, visit buckscountyplayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.
Trips
The Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation, Inc., is sponsoring a bus trip on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to Delaware featuring an “Autumn Leaf” excursion on the Wilmington & Western Railroad through Delaware’s Red Clay Valley and a 3-course luncheon at the historic Chadds Ford Inn. Bus will depart from the Grundy Arena, 475 Beaver Street, Bristol Borough, at 10 a.m. and return at approximately 6 p.m. Cost is $115 for BCHF members and $118 for non-members. For details/reservations, call 215-781-8591. Reservations close on Sept. 15 or earlier based on demand.
Odds and Ends
Movies in the Park return this summer to Linton Memorial Park at Lincoln and Centre avenues in Newtown Borough. Movie starts around 8 p.m. Arrive early to save a spot! The movie lineup includes Labyrinth on June 23, June 30 Karate Kid on June 30, Babe on July 14 and Free Willy on July 21. The rain date is the next night.
The Free Library of Northampton Township has resumed normal hours of operation. Hours are Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The meeting room is also available for use. Contact the library Reference Desk at 215-357-3050 to reserve the Community Room, Conference Room or Board Room. Group Study rooms will be open on a first come first serve basis. The Quiet Study Room will be open for individuals needing a quiet space. As the library returns to normal operation curbside service will cease. The Free Library of Northampton Township is located at 25 Upper Holland Road, Richboro. 18954. For information, call 215-357-3050
Shady Brook Farm in Lower Makefield presents two special Saturday unWINEd Concerts on July 3 and Sept. 4. Featured will be bands with rockin' tunes and fireworks to end the night. Bring a lawn chair and sit back and enjoy the music under the stars. Gates open at 5pm with music starting at 6:30 p.m. On July 3 The Sensational Soul Cruisers will perform and on Sept. 4 music will be by Don't Call Me Francis.There's also plenty for the kiddos to do: Giant Jumping Pillow, BarnYard Animals, SBF 500 Pedal Go-carts, BEARS Playground, Sports Zone, Backyard Games and more. No outside food or drinks will be permitted. There will be several food and drink vendors located throughout the Festival Field. Please note, the Farm will be following CDC COVID guidelines in regard to mask wearing. The events will be held weather permitting. If an event is canceled, ticket holders can switch their tickets to another date or event.
Local families and friend groups can compete in a spirited colonial competition on Saturday, July 3 at Washington Crossing History Park. At Colonial Field Day, families or groups will be pitted against other socially distanced groups in some of the most popular games and activities from the 18th century. Competitions are set for 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. The event is free, but all groups must register by emailing kbecnel@washingtoncrossingpark.org. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear masks. This event will be held rain or shine.
Car lovers are invited to attend the annual “Rebels & Redcoats Classic Car Show” on Saturday, July 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Washington Crossing Historic Park. In keeping with the park’s revolutionary history, the free show will feature only classic American, French, British and German cars, representing the four major countries involved in the Revolutionary War. The show will be held in the parking lot diagonal to the park’s Visitor Center and across River Road. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear masks. This event will be held rain or shine. Classic car owners can register their cars for $25 online (plus service fee) or $35 on-site. First, second and third prizes will be awarded for each country of origin (America, France, Britain, Germany). These prizes will be determined by peer judging. For more information and to register a car, visit washingtoncrossingpark.org/event/rebels-car-show-2021/.
The public is invited to see living historians demonstrate their crafts, tour historic buildings, and step into a military encampment from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 at Washington Crossing Historic Park. A highlight of the day will be readings of the Declaration of Independence at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults ages 12 and over; $4 for children ages 5-11; and free for those under 5, active-duty military, and members of the Friends of Washington Crossing Park. Families with up to two adults and two children living in the same household can purchase a single-family ticket for $20. Capacity is limited for the event, so guests are strongly encouraged to buy tickets prior to July 4 on the park’s website – WashingtonCrossingPark.org/events. Any tickets not sold in advance may be available to guests who walk up, but there is no guarantee that there will be tickets remaining. All proceeds from the event support educational and historical programming in the park. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear masks. The event will be held rain or shine. Washington Crossing Historic Park is located at the intersection of Routes 32 and 532 in Bucks County. To see a complete list of events happening in the park, visit WashingtonCrossingPark.org.
The Free Library of Northampton Township announces the return of the Second Saturday programs sponsored by the Friends of Northampton Library. These free programs for adults are entertaining and informative. They will be held on the second Saturday of each month July to November. Those interested in attending are asked to register by phone or online at www.northamptontownshiplibrary.org/adult-programs/ as seating is limited. Registration begins three weeks prior to the event. The schedule is as follows: July 10 at 2 p.m., Courtney Colletti presents Music from the 50s to 70s documenting the time when music crossed over from folk into the pop/rock genre; August 14 at 2 p.m., Norm Rubin presents Space Travel and the Possibility of Extraterrestrials; September 11 at 2 p.m., Neill Hartley presents the Spirit of Lindberg; October 9 at 2 p.m., Fred Miller presents a Lecture in Song; and November 13 at 2 p.m., Mike Jesberger presents, “They Meet Again – The 1913 Veterans Reunion of the Battle of Gettysburg.”