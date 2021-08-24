Celebrate Community >> Community Day takes place Saturday, August 28 from 12 p.m. to dusk at the Lower Makefield Community Park (between Edgewood Elementary School and the LMT Pool), 1050 Edgewood Road. The township’s Parks and Recreation Department is planning a day of fun and entertainment for the whole family with live entertainment, a 3x3 basketball tournament, rides for all ages, community and business vendors, food trucks and fireworks at dusk. Admission is free.