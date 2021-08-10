THE SOUND OF NEW ORLEANS >> James Day and the Fish Fry, which dubs itself as a ‘full-service’ New Orleans music band, is next up at Music on Main in downtown Yardley Borough on Saturday, August 15 with a free performance from 6 to 8 p.m. at Buttonwood Plaza (next to Firehouse Cycles). The summer concert series is presented by Experience Yardley. On any given night at a James Day and the Fish Fry concert, one can hear all styles of New Orleans Music: A Gumbo mix of Street Parades, Cuban Rumbas, Swamp Pop, Zydeco, and New Orleans Classics. Their music is played on satellite radio, roots music stations and overseas radio. It’s all there in the pot: backbeat drumming, slapping upright bass, fat tone guitar, squeezing accordion, honking saxophone, scratchy frottoir, Cajun fiddle and ripping harmonica. If you want to dance, or just soak up some fine New Orleans Music then make it out for some Crescent City Gumbo Vibes at their next performance.