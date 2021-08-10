Flea markets/Farmers Markets
After a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Yardley Friends Meeting is hosting its 65th Annual Flea Market on Saturday, September 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The organizers are seeking vendors who would like to sell their interesting wares for the unbeatable price of $25 per reserved space. To reserve a spot or find out more, contact Doreen Gage at 267-793-0311 or email: yfmfleamarket@gmail.com. The rain date for the flea market is Saturday, September 18.
The Yardley Borough Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Buttonwood Park in downtown Yardley. The summer market is held weekly through Nov. 20. Check out FaceBook for the latest market features.
The Wrightstown Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Middletown Grange Fairgrounds, 576 Penns Park Road, Newtown 18940. The market takes place rain or shine. No dogs are allowed.
The Lower Makefield Farmers Market takes place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday (June 3 to Sept. 16) at Charlann Farm, 586 Stony Hill Road, Yardley 19067.
Music
Music On Main has returned to downtown Yardley with a shortened season, but packed with plenty of tunes. The series continues every Saturday through Sept. 4 at Buttonwood Plaza located next to Firehouse Cycles and across the street from the Vault on South Main Street. The lineup of musicians will bring an eclectic vibe to downtown Yardley this summer with everything from blues to hot jazz and everything in between including folk, swing and the Latin American and Caribbean sounds. Music on Main continues on August 14 with Jim Day and the Fish Fry performing Zydeco and New Orleans music. The series continues August 21 with The Lewis Brothers bringing the sound of Bluegrass to the streets of Yardley; Aug. 28 featuring Eco Del Sur performing Andean and Latin folk music; and Sept. 4 with Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society performing hot jazz, Roaring 20s, New Orleans and Swing. The concerts take place on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. weather permitting. Bring your own chair and order takeout food from one of Yardley’s eclectic eateries, including Burritos, La La Lobster, the Vault, Vince’s Pizza, the Continental and others. The series is presented by Experience Yardley, a nonprofit dedicated to marketing and promoting Yardley Borough as a destination for dining, shopping, events and residential living.
The Bristol Lions Club concludes its summer series of free outdoor concerts on Sunday, August 22 at 6 p.m. with Skinny Mamie (throwback rock and blues) at the Lions Park Gazebo behind the King George II Inn at Mill and Radcliffe streets.
The free Langhorne Summer Concert Series concludes with Blue Reign (rockin’ blues band) on August 25 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Langhorne Community Park, Maple and Bellevue avenues. Rain dates are automatically scheduled to the following Wednesday. The series is presented by the Langhorne Borough Business Association.
Voices Chorale New Jersey presents a Summer Sing on August 23 beginning at 7 p.m. outside at Music Together Worldwide, 225 Pennington-Hopewell Road, Hopewell, NJ 08525. The rain date is August 24 at 7 p.m. Join the Voices Chorale New Jersey for an evening of music and conversation. Voices will be singing selections from Mozart’s Requiem, conducted by Dr. David A. McConnell, Artistic Director of Voices Chorale. The event is free, although donations are welcome. VCNJ will provide scores. Please bring a lawn chair. Refreshments will be served.
River House at Odette’s, a new luxury lifestyle hotel in New Hope, will be launching a new 2021 cabaret series, starting with a one-night performance Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. featuring celebrated, award-winning Broadway performer, Ann Hampton Callaway. The series will welcome top performers across the United States and was envisioned to pay homage to the site’s previous life as actress and musician Odette Myrtil Logan’s boisterous cabaret, Chez Odette. The hotel’s cabaret series was crafted to be a full evening of glamorous entertainment at the property’s elegant Rhapsody Ballroom, complete with outstanding vistas of the Delaware River, sweeping guests to a bygone era of dazzling costumes and elevated fare. Seated at intimate, cabaret-inspired tables, guests will be offered two complimentary drinks (house wine, beer, well cocktails) with specialty cocktails also available for purchase. In true cabaret spirit, Ms. Callaway will be performing alongside the piano, singing beloved ballads, and interacting with guests to craft improvisational melodies. Tickets for Ms. Callaway’s Sept. 9 performance are available online, with ticket prices starting at $120 per person + tax. To purchase tickets, please visit https://rhcs.eventbrite.com. For more information, visit riverhousenewhope.com
Odds and Ends
Meadow Walks will be held on August 13 at 6 p.m. at Washington Crossing Historic Park. The park naturalist will lead a 2.5-mile stroll through the mowed meadow walking paths at the park. Natural history and environmental topics will be covered. Email mtruesdale@pa.gov to learn more or register.
The public is invited to help “Stuff the Bus.” The Birches at Newtown wants to stuff its bus with new backpacks and school supplies to help local students of all ages in need. With the public’s help, these donations can make a profound impact on their learning experiences. From Sunday, Aug. 1 to Monday, Aug. 16 the public can drop off new, sturdy medium-size backpacks (17-inches or larger) and school supplies at The Birches, located at 70 Durham Road, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All essential school supplies are appreciated, examples include: full-size boxes of tissues, notebooks, index cards, three-ring binders, pocket folders, No. 2 pencils and pencil pouches, blue or black ballpoint pens, crayons, markers (including dry erase), scissors, glue sticks, erasers, highlighters, protractors, rulers and calculators. For more information, call 215-497-7400.
The beautiful trails at the Silver Lake Nature Center in Bristol are open daily, from sunrise to sunset. It is free to come out and explore the trails on your own. The SLNC Visitors’ Center is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m. The nature center is located at 1306 Bath Road, Bristol 19007. For more information, visit www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.org
Tickets are now on sale for “Wine on the Waterfront,” a wine tasting event being held on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. on the banks of the Delaware River in Washington Crossing Historic Park (PA). Tickets are $40 per person and are available at WashingtonCrossingPark.org/events. Only 600 tickets will be sold, along with 25 designated driver tickets. Wine on the Waterfront will feature a live jazz band and tastings of dozens of wines from Pennsylvania wineries, including Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery, Cardinal Hollow Winery, Crossing Vineyards & Winery, Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery, Rebel Hive Meadery, and Sand Castle Winery. Additional wineries will be added. Tickets will not be sold at the gate. Food and wine (bottles and cases) will be available for purchase during the event. Attendees are welcome to bring their own blankets and chairs to relax on along the riverbank. All ticket holders must be 21 or older. IDs will be checked at the gate. No pets, children or babies are allowed. Wine on the Waterfront is presented by the Friends of Washington Crossing Park. All proceeds support educational and historical programming at the park.
Sesame Place is lighting up the sky with a Summer Fireworks Show every Saturday and Sunday night this summer starting July 17 and continuing every weekend through Sept. 5. Parents and kids won't want to miss this magical light show hosted by Abby Cadabby, Elmo, Cookie Monster and Count von Count as Sesame Street music fills the air and the sky is filled with colorful bursts of brilliance. The shows take place August 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 and September 4 and 5. The shows begin at 8:30 p.m. weather permitting. Sesame Place is located at 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne 19047.
Unity Day will be held on Saturday, August 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Wharf and in Basin Park in Bristol Borough. The day is about honoring first responders and uniting the community by creating a bridge between ethnicities, cultures and law enforcement. There will be food, fun and entertainment, including the Dancing Divas of Bristol.
The Silver Lake Nature Center presents Earthship Tours on Saturday, August 14 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The tours are free. The SLNC Earthship will be open to the public. Stop by to visit and learn about these interesting, sustainable structures. Register by visiting www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.org or by calling 215-785-1177.
An Introduction to Kayaking class will be held Saturday, August 21 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Silver Lake Nature Center in Bristol. The two-hour class, led by kayaking instructor Cameron Calista, introduces participants to the parts of a kayak, how to hold and move a kayak paddle, how to enter and exit a kayak, ways to keep your balance while kayaking and, of course, how to get around on the water in a kayak. The Introduction to Kayaking Class takes place on the waters of Silver Lake (at Silver Lake Park). Participants under the age of 18 years old must have a Participating/Paying Parent/Guardian accompanying them on this program. The minimum age for this program is 14 years old. The fee is $35 per person or $30 per person for Friends of SLNC Members. Register by visiting www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.org or by calling 215-785-1177. Space is limited. Early registration is recommended.
The Southampton Free Library presents a weekend walk along the Delaware Canal Towpath on Saturday, August 28. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Yardley Park & Ride at Woodside and Taylorsville roads. Participants will take a two mile walk out and back walk along the Delaware Canal Towpath starting from the Yardley Park and Ride near where I-295 crosses the Delaware. The program will be in person with social distancing requirements.
Lower Makefield Community Day will be held August 28 from 12 p.m. to dusk at the Lower Makefield Community Park (between Edgewood Elementary School and the LMT Pool), 1050 Edgewood Road. The township’s Parks and Recreation Department is planning a day of fun and entertainment for the whole family with live entertainment, a 3x3 basketball tournament, rides for all ages, food trucks and fireworks at dusk. Admission is free.
“Bark in the Park” is returning to Washington Crossing Historic Park on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Take a mile-long group walk with your patriotic pup through the park grounds. All dogs will receive a complimentary tricorn hat. Owners can also meet with representatives from the Bucks County Treasurer’s office, who will provide information about dog licenses. This free event is sponsored by the Friends of Washington Crossing Park. To register for one of the two time slots, visit WashingtonCrossingPark.org/events. Washington Crossing Historic Park is located at 1112 River Road in Washington Crossing, Pa.
Shady Brook Farm in Lower Makefield presents a special Saturday unWINEd Concerts on Sept. 4. Featured will the band “Don’t Call Me Francis” and fireworks to end the night. Bring a lawn chair and sit back and enjoy the music under the stars. Gates open at 5pm with music starting at 6:30 p.m. There's also plenty for the kiddos to do: Giant Jumping Pillow, BarnYard Animals, SBF 500 Pedal Go-carts, BEARS Playground, Sports Zone, Backyard Games and more. No outside food or drinks will be permitted. There will be several food and drink vendors located throughout the Festival Field. Please note, the Farm will be following CDC COVID guidelines in regard to mask wearing. The events will be held weather permitting. If an event is canceled, ticket holders can switch their tickets to another date or event.
A Tall Ship Festival will drop anchor in Bristol Borough from Sept. 8 to 14 featuring the Kalmar Nyckel from Delaware. During the festival, the Bristol Lions Club will be serving Italian Day food on Friday, Sept. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11 from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 from 12 to 4 p.m.
Delaware historian Kim Burdick will present a free Zoom lecture titled “Fever and Sickness in the Continental Army” on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m. During the lecture, she will discuss how the Continental Army was beset with illness during its December 1776 encampment in Bucks County. While some soldiers used the time of the encampment to recuperate, others were not as fortunate. Burdick is the resident manager of the historic Hale Byrnes House in Delaware and the founder of the American Revolution Round Table of Northern Delaware. She is a frequent contributor to the Journal of the American Revolution. Her book, Revolutionary Delaware, was awarded first place in the 2016 statewide writer’s competition held annually by the Delaware Press Association. The free lecture is sponsored by Washington Crossing Historic Park and will be held on Zoom. Registration is required at WashingtonCrossingPark.org/events. Login information will be provided upon registration. If you do not receive an email confirmation after you register, please call 215-493-4076 before Sept. 10.
New York Times bestselling author Nathaniel Philbrick will appear at Washington Crossing Historic Park (PA) on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. for a lecture, Q&A, and signing of his new book, Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy, which will be released the day before his appearance. Tickets to this special event are limited and available online only at WashingtonCrossingPark.org/events. Ticket price is pay-what-you-wish with proceeds benefiting the non-profit Friends of Washington Crossing Park. Suggested minimum donation is $15 per person. Tickets do not include the new book, which can be purchased on the ticket page for an additional $30. At the request of the publisher, the author will only sign books purchased through this event. In Travels with George, Philbrick makes an argument for Washington’s unique contribution to the forging of America by retracing his journey as a new president through all 13 former colonies, which were now a united but unsure nation. The book marks a new, first-person voice for Philbrick, weaving history and personal reflection into a single narrative. Philbrick is the author of numerous bestselling books, including In the Heart of the Sea, winner of the National Book Award for nonfiction; Sea of Glory, winner of the Theodore and Franklin D. Roosevelt Naval History Prize and the Albion-Monroe Award from the National Maritime Historical Society; and Mayflower, finalist for both the 2007 Pulitzer Prize in History and the Los Angeles Times Book Award. Philbrick last visited Washington Crossing Historic Park in 2019 to lecture on his book In the Hurricane’s Eye: The Genius of George Washington and the Victory at Yorktown. For more information about this event, call the park at 215-493-4076.
The Bristol Borough Council presents “Rock, Doo Wop and Soul in the Park” on Saturday, September 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Mill Street Parking Lot. Free parking and continuous shuttle service will be available from the Lenox Building on Radcliffe Street. Featured performers include Bobby Wilson and a tribute to his father, Jackie Wilson; the Tymes; Eddie Holman; The Happenings; Bill Haley Jr.’s Comets; Vito Picone and the Elegants; the Chiclettes; and Joel Katz and the Dynamics. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended and food trucks will be on site and open during the concert. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 19.
River House at Odette’s will be hosting its first ever cocktail reception to benefit New Hope Historical Society, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring people to explore New Hope’s past, understand its present and envision a better future. Taking place Thursday September 23 from 5-8 pm at the hotel’s Rhapsody Ballroom overlooking the Delaware River, the evening will include live entertainment, open bar, heavy passed and stationed hors d’oeuvres, dessert table and curated auction. Tickets are $150 per person, with all proceeds benefiting New Hope Historical Society, and can be purchased by calling the Historical Society directly at 215.862.5652 or emailing newhopehistory@gmail.com.