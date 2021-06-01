The following is a listing of events taking place in and around Bucks County:
Art
The AOY Art Center on the Patterson Farm in Lower Makefield presents a free exhibition - “Our Towns Through Artists’ Eyes” - on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. through June 13. The show features works done by more than 50 artists “en plein air” in Yardley, Newtown and Washington Crossing during a two week period in May. The center is located at 949 Mirror Lake Road in Yardley 19067 inside the Patterson Farm House. The exhibit can also be viewed online at aoyartcenter.org.
Flea markets/Farmers Markets
A flea market will be held on Saturday, June 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Knowles-Doyle American Legion Post, 215 South Main Street in Yardley.
A flea market will be held on Saturday and Sunday, June 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 884, 300 Yardley Avenue, Fallsington. The event takes place rain or shine with proceeds from space rentals benefiting veterans.
The Yardley Borough Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Buttonwood Park in downtown Yardley. The summer market takes place weekly through Nov. 20.
The Wrightstown Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Middletown Grange Fairgrounds, 576 Penns Park Road, Newtown 18940. The market takes place rain or shine. No dogs are allowed.
The Lower Makefield Farmers Market takes place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday (June 3 to Sept. 16) at Charlann Farm, 586 Stony Hill Road, Yardley 19067.
Museums/Historic Sites
Next time you visit Pennsbury Manor in Falls Township, you'll be able to use your cell phone to dial in to an audio tour wherever you see the 'History on Call' signs. The new audio tour includes an overview of Pennsbury Manor's history and reconstruction, as well as explorations of Lenape history, slavery at Pennsbury Manor, and other aspects of life in colonial Pennsylvania. To begin the tour, stop by the site map behind the Visitor Center for an introduction. The rest of the stops can be visited in any order - you can visit every stop or simply choose a few highlights! The grounds are open for self-guided tours from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM and Sunday from 12 PM to 5 PM. For more information, call 215-946-0400 or visit www.pennsburymanor.org.
Music
The free Langhorne Summer Concert Series takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. every other Wednesday through August 25 at Langhorne Community Park at the corner of Maple and Bellevue avenues. The concert lineup includes Mickey Junior (harmonica-driven blues and roots) on June 2, Dibbs and the Detonators (rockabilly) on June 16, the E Street Shuffle (tribute to Bruce Springsteen) on June 30, Bullzeye (country music) on July 14, Danny V’s 52nd Street Band (tribute to Billy Joel) on July 28, Bogside Rogues (Irish Band) on August 11 and Blue Reign (rockin’ blues band) on August 25. Rain dates are automatically scheduled to the following Wednesday. The series is presented by the Langhorne Borough Business Association.
The Bristol Riverside Theatre opens its William Penn Bank Summer Concert Series with “Take 6” at Bristol Township’s brand-new outdoor amphitheater, 2501 Bath Road, Bristol 19007, on June 11 and 12 at 8 p.m. Take 6 (Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley), heralded by Quincy Jones as the “baddest vocal cats on the planet,” is the quintessential a cappella group and the model for vocal genius. Six virtuosic voices united in crystal clear harmony, against a backdrop of syncopated rhythms, innovative arrangements, and funky grooves that bubble into an intoxicating brew of gospel, jazz, R&B, and pop. With praise from such luminaries as Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Brian Wilson, Ella Fitzgerald and Whitney Houston, the multi-platinum selling sextet has toured across the globe, collaborated across genres, and is recognized as the pre-eminent a cappella group in the world. General admission. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Chairs and blankets available for purchase on-site. No alcohol will be permitted. Masks are required when not seated. And please socially distance. All sales are final. No refunds. If a show is cancelled and unable to be rescheduled, a full refund will be offered. For tickets, call 215-785-0100 or visit Brtstage.org.
Christopher Westfall presents a Concert in the Woods on Saturday, June 26 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Silver Lake Nature Center, 1306 Bath Road, Bristol. The nature center welcomes back singer, songwriter, musician and Nashville recording artist Christopher Westfall to celebrate the beginning of summer with a “Soundtrack of America & Other Songs of the Season!” In addition to his own music, Chris will be paying tribute to other artists, such as James Taylor, John Denver, Kenny Loggins, Dan Fogelberg, and more. The concert takes place at SLNC’s Outdoor Amphitheater. However, as (Covid) restrictions are beginning to lift, in case of inclement weather the concert will be moved inside the Visitors’ Center. Ticket holders will be notified by email or phone on the day of the concert if there are any changes due to weather. Space is very limited for this Special Event. Tickets are available in advance only: $15 per person. For tickets, visit www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.orgor call 215-785-1177. Prices are the same for all ages. No refunds/exchanges unless event is canceled by SLNC. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Friends of SLNC organization.
The Northampton Township Parks and Recreation Department presents its 2021 “Sights and Sounds of Summer” outdoor musical series June 24 to August 12 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Northampton Municipal Park Amphitheater. There is no fee. Masks and social distancing protocols will be in place. The series opens June 24 with the Big Baby Band (pop and rock favorites) and continues July 1 with “A Touch of Blues” featuring standards, oldies, jazz and a touch of old blues; July 15 with the “Ernie Neal Band” with family-oriented music entertaining the child in all of us; July 22 with “Class Act,” a high-energy party of popular tunes performed by a group of local teachers who know how to rock out; July 29 with “The Mix,” authentic harmonies, unique blend of music from the 60s thru the 80s; August 5 with “Cherry Lane,” a full band with horn section dealing up classic rock hits; and topping off the series on August 12 will be “The Fabulous Greaseband” with its highly entertaining and energetic delivery of the greatest dance songs. Bring the whole family, neighbors and friends!
Theatre
The historic Newtown Theatre will host a series of cult classics this summer. The lineup includes Monty Python and the Holy Grail on June 5, The Last Waltz on June 25, The Princess Bride on June 26, Caddyshack on July 16, and The Big Lebowski on July 31. All films will be at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door on the night of each movie. Price is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $6 for theatre members. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the theatre before each movie. Per Pennsylvania guidelines after May 31, the theatre has no crowd-size restrictions, but unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks inside the theatre while not eating or drinking. The Newtown Theatre is located at 120 N. State Streetin Newtown Borough.
Celebrate Father’s Day weekend at the historic Newtown Theatre with “Three Dads, One Mic” – a triple headliner, dad-themed comedy show on June 19 at 6 or 9 p.m. General admission tickets for both shows are $35 and include two drinks (beer, wine, or nonalcoholic options). Tickets are available at JJComedy.com. The show is for mature audiences only (age 18+). The three comedians are Mike Burton, Chris Johnston, and Buddy Harris – all fathers themselves. The three will share their hilarious insights into fatherhood among other topics. Per Pennsylvania guidelines after May 31, the theatre has no crowd-size restrictions on these shows, but unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks inside the theatre while not eating or drinking. The Newtown Theatre is located at 120 N. State Streetin Newtown Borough.
Trips
The Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation, Inc., is sponsoring a bus trip on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to Delaware featuring an “Autumn Leaf” excursion on the Wilmington & Western Railroad through Delaware’s Red Clay Valley and a 3-course luncheon at the historic Chadds Ford Inn. Bus will depart from the Grundy Arena, 475 Beaver Street, Bristol Borough, at 10 a.m. and return at approximately 6 p.m. Cost is $115 for BCHF members and $118 for non-members. For details/reservations, call 215-781-8591. Reservations close on Sept. 15 or earlier based on demand.
Odds and Ends
After 14 long months, the Free Library of Northampton Township has resumed normal hours of operation. Hours are Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The meeting room is also available for use. Contact the library Reference Desk at 215-357-3050 to reserve the Community Room, Conference Room or Board Room. Group Study rooms will be open on a first come first serve basis. The Quiet Study Room will be open for individuals needing a quiet space. As the library returns to normal operation curbside service will cease. The Free Library of Northampton Township is located at 25 Upper Holland Road, Richboro. 18954. For information, call 215-357-3050
Free guided walks will be held at the Silver Lake Nature Center, 1306 Bath Road, Bristol, on Sunday, June 6 from 2 to 3 p.m. Join the center for this leisurely and informative walk covering seasonal topics. Meet outside of the Visitors’ Center at the kiosk near the parking area. Register by visiting www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.orgor by calling 215-785-1177.
A Flags and Flowers Sidewalk Sale will be held on Saturday, June 12 beginning at 1 p.m. on Historic Mill Street in downtown Bristol Borough. Flags and flowers have recently been added along the street by Raising the Bar and the Bristol Borough Business Association.
Free Earthship tours will be held Saturday, June 12 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Silver Lake Nature Center, 1306 Bath Road, Bristol. The SLNC Earthship will be open to the public. Stop by to visit and learn about these interesting, sustainable structures. Register by visiting www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.orgor by calling 215-785-1177.
The Silver Lake Nature Center will officially open its newest trail with a ribbon cutting and trail tour on Sunday, June 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. The free event will welcome a new trail that will take hikers around Cassalia Pond in Delhaas Woods at Silver Lake Nature Center. Following a ribbon cutting, a guided hike will help christen the new trail. Be prepared for “rugged terrain” throughout the walk on this beautiful, one-mile hike. This is a free event, but donations to the Friends of SLNC are greatly appreciated. The event will also feature artwork by local Artist of Bristol, Marty Shively. Register by visiting www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.orgor by calling 215-785-1177. Registrants will be notified of location and meeting details prior to the event.
Are you caring for a loved one living with memory impairment? Join The Birches at Newtown during its monthly Family Caregivers’ Support Group with helpful discussions on dementia care and how to manage caregiving challenges on Wednesday, June 16, from 2-3 p.m. A person with dementia still desires to engage in life, but brain changes caused by the disease can make pursuing favorite pastimes difficult, causing frustration and boredom. Memory Care Coordinator Armgard Kucas will help you find purposeful moments with your loved one through meaningful activities and social engagement. Space is limited to ensure social distancing. Masks are required. To RSVP, call 215-497-7400.
On Wednesday, June 16 Bristol Borough’s Raising the Bar will dedicate a new mural at 142 Otter Street in Bristol Borough (the Harris Comfort warehouse) commemorating the Otter Street School that was erected at the site circa 1854. The mural was created by artist Jean-marc Dubus (DUBUS Studio, LLC) and financed by Harris Comfort (Harris Fuel) and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, and facilitated by Raising the Bar and the Bucks County RDA. Local and county officials will be on hand for the ceremony, as will members of the Rotary and general public. Mary Gesualdi from BCHF (Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation and teacher at Snyder-Girotti Elementary School) is coordinating school children to participate in a re-enactment of the school at that time (1854). Harris Fuel will display old vehicles. The event will begin promptly at 11 a.m. and end at 11:45. Free hot dogs will be provided.
The Newtown Business Association is bringing its Antique & Classic Car Cruise to the people again this year on Saturday, June 20 in the form of a caravan of classic and antique cars and trucks, model years up through 1996, in Newtown Borough and Township. During the event people can watch a parade of “Cool Cars” from the comfort and safety of their front lawns. In previous years, the NBA held the Classic & Antique Car Show on State Street in Newtown Borough. Vehicles will assemble at a staging area, where a panel of judges will award winners of “Best in Class” in five categories: Pre-1959, 1960-1969, 1970-1979, 1980-1996, Foreign cars up through 1996, and Special Interest through 1996 (as approved by the event chairs.) After judging is complete, at approximately 2 pm, participating cars and trucks will “take the show to the people” in downtown Newtown and through a few larger neighborhoods, including Newtown Place, Newtown Crossing and Newtown Grant. The route will be publicized and available on the NBA website so that people will know when and where to watch for the cruise! The event will also be broadcast live on the NBA Facebook page! Interested car owners must pre-register online at www.NewtownBA.org; no walk-ins will be admitted the day of the event. Registration is open online at www.NewtownBA.org. Participants will be limited to the first 100 registered cars and trucks. Registration per vehicle is a minimum $10 donation, with an option for a $25 or $50 contribution, with all proceeds going to the Wrightstown Food Cupboard, a local food pantry located at Penns Park United Methodist Church. The deadline to register online is June 11 at www.NewtownBA.org. Any questions can be directed to event co-chair Joe Tryon at jtryon@quaintoak.com.
The Silver Lake Nature Center presents an Introduction to Kayaking class on Saturday, June 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. Have you ever wanted to learn how to maneuver a kayak? Well here is your chance. The two-hour class, led by kayaking instructor Cameron Calista, introduces participants to the parts of a kayak, how to hold and move a kayak paddle, how to enter and exit a kayak, ways to keep balance while kayaking and, of course, how to get around on the water in a kayak. The class takes place right on the waters of Silver Lake (at Silver Lake Park), 1306 Bath Road, Bristol.Participants under the age of 18 years old must have a participating/paying parent/guardian accompanying them on this program. The minimum age for the class is 14 years old. Fee: $35 per person or $30 per person for Friends of SLNC Members. Register by visiting www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.orgor by calling 215-785-1177. Space is limited. And early registration is recommended.
A Moonlight Kayak Excursion takes place on Saturday, June 26 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Silver Lake Nature Center, 1306 Bath Road, Bristol. The excursion is for kayakers who have kayaked at least once before and are at least 18 years of age. The excursion will start at the edge of Silver Lake. Once on the water, the group will travel up Silver Lake into Magnolia Lake. Along the way, they will dock for a Campfire and Marshmallow Roast. After all the marshmallows are gone, they will embark on a journey back, letting the moonlight guide our way. Each kayaker will be able to take in the lovely sights of Silver Lake bathed in moonlight. Fee: $40/person or $35/person for Friends of SLNC Members. Register by visiting www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.orgor by calling 215-785-1177. Space is limited. Early registration is recommended.