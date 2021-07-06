Art
Artists' Gallery in Lambertville, N.J., present "In-Between," an exhibit of landscape paintings by Joe Kazimierczyk and Michael Schweigart, running July 8 through August 1. All are invited to view the exhibit at Artists’ Gallery, 18 Bridge St, Lambertville, N.J., and attend the opening reception on Saturday, July 10 from 5-8 pm. Joe's landscape paintings are a natural extension of his hiking and cycling trips as he explores and searches out new places for inspiration. His artwork is a distillation of his experiences of a place, and the resulting paintings are somewhere between reality, memory and imagination. Michael is often delighted by what he experiences along the way. So, it begins for him with an idea for a painting and from the first sketch to a finished painting there are many unforeseen circumstances that influence the outcome, usually a very different and improved work emerges from the original concept. In any event the results seen in his work connect with a time and a place in between. Artists’ Gallery is located at 18 Bridge Street, in the heart of Lambertville, NJ. Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm. For more information about the gallery, artists and schedule changes, visit www.LambertvilleArts.com
Flea markets/Farmers Markets
After a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Yardley Friends Meeting is looking forward to hosting its 65th Annual Flea Market on September 11, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The organizers are seeking vendors who would like to sell their interesting wares for the unbeatable price of $25 per reserved space. To reserve a spot or find out more, contact Doreen Gage at 267-793-0311 or email: yfmfleamarket@gmail.com. The Rain Date for the flea market is Saturday September 18, 2021.
The Yardley Borough Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Buttonwood Park in downtown Yardley. The summer market takes place weekly through Nov. 20.
The Wrightstown Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Middletown Grange Fairgrounds, 576 Penns Park Road, Newtown 18940. The market takes place rain or shine. No dogs are allowed.
The Lower Makefield Farmers Market takes place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday (June 3 to Sept. 16) at Charlann Farm, 586 Stony Hill Road, Yardley 19067.
Museums
Next time you visit Pennsbury Manor in Falls Township, you'll be able to use your cell phone to dial in to an audio tour wherever you see the 'History on Call' signs. The new audio tour includes an overview of Pennsbury Manor's history and reconstruction, as well as explorations of Lenape history, slavery at Pennsbury Manor, and other aspects of life in colonial Pennsylvania. To begin the tour, stop by the site map behind the Visitor Center for an introduction. The rest of the stops can be visited in any order - you can visit every stop or simply choose a few highlights! The grounds are open for self-guided tours from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM and Sunday from 12 PM to 5 PM. For more information, call 215-946-0400 or visit www.pennsburymanor.org.
Music
The Bristol Lions Club continues its summer series of concerts on Sunday, July 12 beginning at 6 p.m. at Lions Park Gazebo (behind the King George) with the Analog Groove (New Orleans, R&B and Blues). The series continues on Sunday, July 25 at 6 p.m. with Finster (Rock, Country, 60s and current); Sunday, August 8 at 6 p.m. with Gypsy Joe Alves & The Groove Prophets (Philly Blues and Soul); and Sunday, August 22 at 6 p.m. with Skinny Mamie (throwback rock and blues). And looking ahead, a Tall Ship Festival will drop anchor in Bristol from Sept. 8 to 14 featuring the Kalmar Nyckel from Delaware. During the festival, the Lions will be serving Italian Day food on Friday, Sept. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11 from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 from 12 to 4 p.m.
The historic Newtown Theatre will feature the sounds of Motown on Friday, July 9 at 8 p.m. The concert will feature York Street Hustle, a 10-piece, 1960s soul ensemble. In a few short years, York Street Hustle has gone from filling tiny South Street bars to repeated sell-outs of WXPN’s World Cafe Live. Their repertoire spans well over 70 songs, including more than a decade worth of Detroit, Memphis and Chicago soul. Tickets are $40 per person online at TheNewtownTheatre.com, $30 for theatre members, or $50 at the door on the night of the show if tickets remain. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the theatre before the show. Per Pennsylvania guidelines after May 31, the theatre has no crowd-size restrictions on this show, but unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks inside the theatre while not eating or drinking. The Newtown Theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.
The free Langhorne Summer Concert Series takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. every other Wednesday through August 25 at Langhorne Community Park at the corner of Maple and Bellevue avenues. The series continues with Bullzeye (country music) on July 14, Danny V’s 52nd Street Band (tribute to Billy Joel) on July 28, Bogside Rogues (Irish Band) on August 11 and Blue Reign (rockin’ blues band) on August 25. Rain dates are automatically scheduled to the following Wednesday. The series is presented by the Langhorne Borough Business Association.
The Northampton Township Parks and Recreation Department presents its 2021 “Sights and Sounds of Summer” outdoor musical series through August 12 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Northampton Municipal Park Amphitheater. There is no fee. Masks and social distancing protocols will be in place. The series continues July 15 with the “Ernie Neal Band” with family-oriented music entertaining the child in all of us; July 22 with “Class Act,” a high-energy party of popular tunes performed by a group of local teachers who know how to rock out; July 29 with “The Mix,” authentic harmonies, unique blend of music from the 60s thru the 80s; August 5 with “Cherry Lane,” a full band with horn section dealing up classic rock hits; and topping off the series on August 12 will be “The Fabulous Greaseband” with its highly entertaining and energetic delivery of the greatest dance songs. Bring the whole family, neighbors and friends!
The New Hope Summer Concerts kick off on Saturdays during July at 7 p.m. at the New Hope Solebury Upper Elementary School Parking lot. Part of the New Hope Music Series, the free concerts feature local New Hope musicians along with a short opening set by NHS music students and teachers. Bring your lawn-chair and enjoy great music from local bands performing a wide variety of rock, funk and blues favorites. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and food and drinks will be available from the New Hope Solebury Community Association concessions stand. Proceeds from the concession profits will go to the scholarships and causes supported by the association. Parking will be available in the school parking lots. The concerts are funded by cash-donations and a portion of the proceeds will go to NHS music students to raise money for their programs. The concert schedule includes: July 10 at 7 p.m., Tone Prophets (Rain-date Sunday, July 11); July 17 at 7 p.m., Bill & Fred’s Excellent Adventure (Raindate July 18); July 24 at 7 p.m., Cover Up (Raindate July 25); and July 31 at 7 p.m., Calla Bere and the Attitude (Raindate August 1). The New Hope Summer Concerts are presented by the New Hope Solebury Community Association and sponsored by Electro-Voice. To learn more, visit https://newhopesolebury-ca.org/summer-concert-series/
Vocal impressionist Tony Sands will bring Frank Sinatra back to the Newtown Theatre stage on Saturday, July 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person online at TheNewtownTheatre.com, $25 for theatre members, or $40 at the door. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the theatre before the show. The show starts with Sinatra’s early days with Tommy Dorsey in New York City and later puts attendees in Madison Square Garden for his comeback. Hits performed during the show will include That's Life, Come Fly With Me, Luck Be a Lady, My Way, New York New York, and many more. Sands’ uncanny portrayal of Sinatra’s mannerisms and voice will make you think Ol’ Blue Eyes walked off the screen and onto the stage of the Newtown Theatre. Per Pennsylvania guidelines after May 31, the theatre has no crowd-size restrictions on this show, but unvaccinated patrons are required to wear masks inside the theatre while not eating or drinking. The Newtown Theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.
Voices Chorale New Jersey presents a Summer Sing on August 23 beginning at 7 p.m. outside at Music Together Worldwide, 225 Pennington-Hopewell Road, Hopewell, NJ 08525. The rain date is August 24 at 7 p.m. Join the Voices Chorale New Jersey for an evening of music and conversation. Voices will be singing selections from Mozart’s Requiem, conducted by Dr. David A. McConnell, Artistic Director of Voices Chorale. The event is free, although donations are welcome. VCNJ will provide scores. Please bring a lawn chair. Refreshments will be served.
Theatre
Slapstick fans are invited to nyuk-nyuk-nyuk it up with Larry, Moe and Curly during the Newtown Theatre’s annual Three Stooges Film Fest on Saturday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for theatre members and are available at the door on the night of the event. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the theatre before the show. Michelle Squiccimara, registrar and outreach coordinator of the Stoogeum history museum in Ambler will host the event and introduce five classic short films: Slippery Silks (1936), No Census, No Feeling (1940), An Ache in Every Stake (1941), Micro-Phonies (1945) and Crime on Their Hands (1948). Per Pennsylvania guidelines after May 31, the theatre has no crowd-size restrictions, but unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks inside the theatre while not eating or drinking. The theatre is located at 120 N. State St. in Newtown Borough.
The historic Newtown Theatre presents a series of cult classics this summer. The lineup continues with Caddyshack on July 16 and The Big Lebowski on July 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door on the night of each movie. Price is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $6 for theatre members. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the theatre before each movie. Per Pennsylvania guidelines after May 31, the theatre has no crowd-size restrictions, but unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks inside the theatre while not eating or drinking. The Newtown Theatre is located at 120 N. State Streetin Newtown Borough.
Trips
The Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation, Inc., is sponsoring a bus trip on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to Delaware featuring an “Autumn Leaf” excursion on the Wilmington & Western Railroad through Delaware’s Red Clay Valley and a 3-course luncheon at the historic Chadds Ford Inn. Bus will depart from the Grundy Arena, 475 Beaver Street, Bristol Borough, at 10 a.m. and return at approximately 6 p.m. Cost is $115 for BCHF members and $118 for non-members. For details/reservations, call 215-781-8591. Reservations close on Sept. 15 or earlier based on demand.
Odds and Ends
The beautiful trails at the Silver Lake Nature Center in Bristol are open daily, from sunrise to sunset. It is free to come out and explore the trails on your own. The SLNC Visitors’ Center is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m. The nature center is located at 1306 Bath Road, Bristol 19007. For more information, visit www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.org
The Yardley Historical Association Book Swap will be held on Saturday, July 10 from 1-4 p.m. The Swap will be held both outside and inside the Old Library by Lake Afton, 46 West Afton Avenue. Bring a bag of books of interest to adults and/or children and take a bag of “new to you” books home with you. In addition to books, everyone is invited to bring the jigsaw puzzles that they may have accumulated during the past pandemic year. Please bring no more than one grocery bag of books or puzzles. The Yardley Historical Association is dedicated to the maintenance of the Old Library by Lake Afton and its collections of books, documents, and ephemera related to Yardley’s history. For more information about the Association’s activities, please visit www.yardleyhistory.org, e-mail info@yardleyhistory.org or call 215-208-1154.
Movies in the Park return this summer to Linton Memorial Park at Lincoln and Centre avenues in Newtown Borough. Movie starts around 8 p.m. Arrive early to save a spot! The movie lineup continues with Babe on July 14 and Free Willy on July 21. The rain date is the next night.
The Free Library of Northampton Township has resumed normal hours of operation. Hours are Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The meeting room is also available for use. Contact the library Reference Desk at 215-357-3050 to reserve the Community Room, Conference Room or Board Room. Group Study rooms will be open on a first come first serve basis. The Quiet Study Room will be open for individuals needing a quiet space. The Free Library of Northampton Township is located at 25 Upper Holland Road, Richboro. 18954. For information, call 215-357-3050
A series of free kids’ movies continues at the historic Newtown Theatre on July 14 with a screening of "Minions" and July 28 featuring "The Spongebob Movie." Each movie will be screened at 10 a.m. with the addition of a special 1 p.m. sensory friendly screening. The free movies are made possible by presenting sponsor Karen Ann Ulmer, P.C., Attorneys at Law. No reservations or tickets are required, but summer camps that want to bring children to the 10 a.m. screenings must register by emailing manager@thenewtowntheatre.com. Seating is first come, first served and doors open one hour before show time.
July is Blueberry Month at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska. Every day, the village will offer special blueberry-themed food and drinks at its restaurants and eateries with live entertainment on weekends. On Saturdays and Sundays, shoppers can also enjoy made-to-order sandwiches and burgers at the Water Wheel Food Tent. On July 18, pets are on parade! Register your pet at the village’s website for a chance to win prizes for best costume. Many shops will be hosting sidewalk sales and special offers throughout the month, so be sure to spend time strolling the red brick paths and browsing the 60+ locally owned specialty shops and boutiques.
The Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation, Inc., will be holding its annual Peach Social on Sunday, August 8 from 2 to 4 p.m., at its headquarters at 321 Cedar St., Bristol Borough. As a result of the pandemic, this year’s social will be a take-out event consisting of sliced New Jersey peaches, ice cream and angel food cake in a format that can travel well. Tickets, at $5 each, may be purchased at the door. The event benefits BCHF’s annual awards to Bristol High School graduates. For further information, call 215-788-7537 or visit www.bristolhistory.org.
Celebrate National Peach Month at the Peddler’s Village Peach Festival & Sidewalk Sale on Saturday and Sunday, August 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Summer Sidewalk Sale begins on Friday, August 6. Shops are open until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The festival will be held rain or shine, and as always, admission is free for all guests. It’s a peach and shopping lover’s paradise all weekend with plenty of peachy treats, sizzling shopping deals and family fun. Savor the flavors of all things peach from savory to sweet at outdoor carts and inside the restaurants and shops of Peddler’s Village. Satisfy your shopping desires as well as your tastebuds by checking out Sidewalk Sale deals. Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 6 the sidewalks of Peddler’s Village will be lined with bargains. Parking is limited and spaces fill up quickly. The Village recommend arriving early, carpooling, and/or using Lyft, Uber, or taxis whenever possible.