Flea markets/Farmers Markets
The Yardley Borough Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Buttonwood Park in downtown Yardley. The summer market takes place weekly through Nov. 20.
The Wrightstown Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Middletown Grange Fairgrounds, 576 Penns Park Road, Newtown 18940. The market takes place rain or shine. No dogs are allowed.
The Lower Makefield Farmers Market takes place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday (June 3 to Sept. 16) at Charlann Farm, 586 Stony Hill Road, Yardley 19067.
Museums
Next time you visit Pennsbury Manor in Falls Township, you'll be able to use your cell phone to dial in to an audio tour wherever you see the 'History on Call' signs. The new audio tour includes an overview of Pennsbury Manor's history and reconstruction, as well as explorations of Lenape history, slavery at Pennsbury Manor, and other aspects of life in colonial Pennsylvania. To begin the tour, stop by the site map behind the Visitor Center for an introduction. The rest of the stops can be visited in any order - you can visit every stop or simply choose a few highlights! The grounds are open for self-guided tours from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM and Sunday from 12 PM to 5 PM. For more information, call 215-946-0400 or visit www.pennsburymanor.org.
Music
The free Langhorne Summer Concert Series takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. every other Wednesday through August 25 at Langhorne Community Park at the corner of Maple and Bellevue avenues. The series continues with Dibbs and the Detonators (rockabilly) on June 16, the E Street Shuffle (tribute to Bruce Springsteen) on June 30, Bullzeye (country music) on July 14, Danny V’s 52nd Street Band (tribute to Billy Joel) on July 28, Bogside Rogues (Irish Band) on August 11 and Blue Reign (rockin’ blues band) on August 25. Rain dates are automatically scheduled to the following Wednesday. The series is presented by the Langhorne Borough Business Association.
Christopher Westfall presents a Concert in the Woods on Saturday, June 26 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Silver Lake Nature Center, 1306 Bath Road, Bristol. The nature center welcomes back singer, songwriter, musician and Nashville recording artist Christopher Westfall to celebrate the beginning of summer with a “Soundtrack of America & Other Songs of the Season!” In addition to his own music, Chris will be paying tribute to other artists, such as James Taylor, John Denver, Kenny Loggins, Dan Fogelberg, and more. The concert takes place at SLNC’s Outdoor Amphitheater. However, as (Covid) restrictions are beginning to lift, in case of inclement weather the concert will be moved inside the Visitors’ Center. Ticket holders will be notified by email or phone on the day of the concert if there are any changes due to weather. Space is very limited for this Special Event. Tickets are available in advance only: $15 per person. For tickets, visit www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.orgor call 215-785-1177. Prices are the same for all ages. No refunds/exchanges unless event is canceled by SLNC. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Friends of SLNC organization.
The Northampton Township Parks and Recreation Department presents its 2021 “Sights and Sounds of Summer” outdoor musical series June 24 to August 12 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Northampton Municipal Park Amphitheater. There is no fee.
Masks and social distancing protocols will be in place. The series opens June 24 with the Big Baby Band (pop and rock favorites) and continues July 1 with “A Touch of Blues” featuring standards, oldies, jazz and a touch of old blues; July 15 with the “Ernie Neal Band” with family-oriented music entertaining the child in all of us; July 22 with “Class Act,” a high-energy party of popular tunes performed by a group of local teachers who know how to rock out; July 29 with “The Mix,” authentic harmonies, unique blend of music from the 60s thru the 80s; August 5 with “Cherry Lane,” a full band with horn section dealing up classic rock hits; and topping off the series on August 12 will be “The Fabulous Greaseband” with its highly entertaining and energetic delivery of the greatest dance songs. Bring the whole family, neighbors and friends!
Theatre
The historic Newtown Theatre will host a series of cult classics this summer. The lineup includes The Last Waltz on June 25, The Princess Bride on June 26, Caddyshack on July 16, and The Big Lebowski on July 31. All films will be shown at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door on the night of each movie. Price is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $6 for theatre members. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the theatre before each movie. Per Pennsylvania guidelines after May 31, the theatre has no crowd-size restrictions, but unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks inside the theatre while not eating or drinking. The Newtown Theatre is located at 120 N. State Streetin Newtown Borough.
Celebrate Father’s Day weekend at the historic Newtown Theatre with “Three Dads, One Mic” – a triple headliner, dad-themed comedy show on June 19 at 6 or 9 p.m. General admission tickets for both shows are $35 and include two drinks (beer, wine, or nonalcoholic options). Tickets are available at JJComedy.com. The show is for mature audiences only (age 18+). The three comedians are Mike Burton, Chris Johnston, and Buddy Harris – all fathers themselves. The three will share their hilarious insights into fatherhood among other topics. Per Pennsylvania guidelines after May 31, the theatre has no crowd-size restrictions on these shows, but unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks inside the theatre while not eating or drinking. The Newtown Theatre is located at 120 N. State Streetin Newtown Borough.
Trips
The Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation, Inc., is sponsoring a bus trip on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to Delaware featuring an “Autumn Leaf” excursion on the Wilmington & Western Railroad through Delaware’s Red Clay Valley and a 3-course luncheon at the historic Chadds Ford Inn. Bus will depart from the Grundy Arena, 475 Beaver Street, Bristol Borough, at 10 a.m. and return at approximately 6 p.m. Cost is $115 for BCHF members and $118 for non-members. For details/reservations, call 215-781-8591. Reservations close on Sept. 15 or earlier based on demand.
Odds and Ends
After 14 long months, the Free Library of Northampton Township has resumed normal hours of operation. Hours are Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The meeting room is also available for use. Contact the library Reference Desk at 215-357-3050 to reserve the Community Room, Conference Room or Board Room. Group Study rooms will be open on a first come first serve basis. The Quiet Study Room will be open for individuals needing a quiet space. As the library returns to normal operation curbside service will cease. The Free Library of Northampton Township is located at 25 Upper Holland Road, Richboro. 18954. For information, call 215-357-3050
The Newtown Business Association is bringing its Antique & Classic Car Cruise to the people again this year on Saturday, June 20 in the form of a caravan of classic and antique cars and trucks, model years up through 1996, in Newtown Borough and Township. During the event people can watch a parade of “Cool Cars” from the comfort and safety of their front lawns. In previous years, the NBA held the Classic & Antique Car Show on State Street in Newtown Borough. Vehicles will assemble at a staging area, where a panel of judges will award winners of “Best in Class” in five categories: Pre-1959, 1960-1969, 1970-1979, 1980-1996, Foreign cars up through 1996, and Special Interest through 1996 (as approved by the event chairs.) After judging is complete, at approximately 2 pm, participating cars and trucks will “take the show to the people” in downtown Newtown and through a few larger neighborhoods, including Newtown Place, Newtown Crossing and Newtown Grant. The route will be publicized and available on the NBA website so that people will know when and where to watch for the cruise! The event will also be broadcast live on the NBA Facebook page! Interested car owners must pre-register online at www.NewtownBA.org; no walk-ins will be admitted the day of the event. Registration is open online at www.NewtownBA.org. Participants will be limited to the first 100 registered cars and trucks. Registration per vehicle is a minimum $10 donation, with an option for a $25 or $50 contribution, with all proceeds going to the Wrightstown Food Cupboard, a local food pantry located at Penns Park United Methodist Church. The deadline to register online is June 11 at www.NewtownBA.org. Any questions can be directed to event co-chair Joe Tryon at jtryon@quaintoak.com.
The Silver Lake Nature Center presents an Introduction to Kayaking class on Saturday, June 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. Have you ever wanted to learn how to maneuver a kayak? Well here is your chance. The two-hour class, led by kayaking instructor Cameron Calista, introduces participants to the parts of a kayak, how to hold and move a kayak paddle, how to enter and exit a kayak, ways to keep balance while kayaking and, of course, how to get around on the water in a kayak. The class takes place right on the waters of Silver Lake (at Silver Lake Park), 1306 Bath Road, Bristol.Participants under the age of 18 years old must have a participating/paying parent/guardian accompanying them on this program. The minimum age for the class is 14 years old. Fee: $35 per person or $30 per person for Friends of SLNC Members. Register by visiting www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.orgor by calling 215-785-1177. Space is limited. And early registration is recommended.
A Moonlight Kayak Excursion takes place on Saturday, June 26 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Silver Lake Nature Center, 1306 Bath Road, Bristol. The excursion is for kayakers who have kayaked at least once before and are at least 18 years of age. The excursion will start at the edge of Silver Lake. Once on the water, the group will travel up Silver Lake into Magnolia Lake. Along the way, they will dock for a Campfire and Marshmallow Roast. After all the marshmallows are gone, they will embark on a journey back, letting the moonlight guide our way. Each kayaker will be able to take in the lovely sights of Silver Lake bathed in moonlight. Fee: $40/person or $35/person for Friends of SLNC Members. Register by visiting www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.orgor by calling 215-785-1177. Space is limited. Early registration is recommended.
Shady Brook Farm in Lower Makefield presents two special Saturday unWINEd Concerts on July 3 and Sept. 4. Featured will be bands with rockin' tunes and fireworks to end the night. Bring a lawn chair and sit back and enjoy the music under the stars. Gates open at 5pm with music starting at 6:30 p.m. On July 3 The Sensational Soul Cruisers will perform and on Sept. 4 music will be by Don't Call Me Francis.There's also plenty for the kiddos to do: Giant Jumping Pillow, BarnYard Animals, SBF 500 Pedal Go-carts, BEARS Playground, Sports Zone, Backyard Games and more. No outside food or drinks will be permitted. There will be several food and drink vendors located throughout the Festival Field. Please note, the Farm will be following CDC COVID guidelines in regard to mask wearing. The events will be held weather permitting. If an event is canceled, ticket holders can switch their tickets to another date or event.
Local families and friend groups can compete in a spirited colonial competition on Saturday, July 3 at Washington Crossing History Park. At Colonial Field Day, families or groups will be pitted against other socially distanced groups in some of the most popular games and activities from the 18th century. Competitions are set for 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. The event is free, but all groups must register by emailing kbecnel@washingtoncrossingpark.org. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear masks. This event will be held rain or shine.
Car lovers are invited to attend the annual “Rebels & Redcoats Classic Car Show” on Saturday, July 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Washington Crossing Historic Park. In keeping with the park’s revolutionary history, the free show will feature only classic American, French, British and German cars, representing the four major countries involved in the Revolutionary War. The show will be held in the parking lot diagonal to the park’s Visitor Center and across River Road. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear masks. This event will be held rain or shine. Classic car owners can register their cars for $25 online (plus service fee) or $35 on-site. First, second and third prizes will be awarded for each country of origin (America, France, Britain, Germany). These prizes will be determined by peer judging. For more information and to register a car, visit washingtoncrossingpark.org/event/rebels-car-show-2021/.
The public is invited to see living historians demonstrate their crafts, tour historic buildings, and step into a military encampment from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 at Washington Crossing Historic Park. A highlight of the day will be readings of the Declaration of Independence at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults ages 12 and over; $4 for children ages 5-11; and free for those under 5, active-duty military, and members of the Friends of Washington Crossing Park. Families with up to two adults and two children living in the same household can purchase a single-family ticket for $20. Capacity is limited for the event, so guests are strongly encouraged to buy tickets prior to July 4 on the park’s website – WashingtonCrossingPark.org/events. Any tickets not sold in advance may be available to guests who walk up, but there is no guarantee that there will be tickets remaining. All proceeds from the event support educational and historical programming in the park. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear masks. The event will be held rain or shine. Washington Crossing Historic Park is located at the intersection of Routes 32 and 532 in Bucks County. To see a complete list of events happening in the park, visit WashingtonCrossingPark.org.