ANTIQUE & CLASSIC CAR CRUISE >> The Newtown Business Association will again host an Antique & Classic Car Cruise on Sunday afternoon, June 20 kicking off at 2 p.m. and featuring a caravan of classic and antique cars and trucks, model years up through 1996, through the streets of Newtown Borough and Township. The rain date is June 27. Vehicles will assemble at a staging area, where a panel of judges will award winners of “Best in Class” in five categories: Pre-1959, 1960-1969, 1970-1979, 1980-1996, Foreign cars up through 1996, and Special Interest through 1996 (as approved by the event chairs.) After judging is complete, at approximately 2 pm, participating cars and trucks will “take the show to the people” in downtown Newtown and through a few larger neighborhoods nearby. The route can be found at NewtownBA.org. Proceeds from vehicle registrations will benefit the Wrightstown Food Cupboard, a local food pantry located at Penns Park United Methodist Church.