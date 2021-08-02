Flea markets/Farmers Markets
After a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Yardley Friends Meeting is hosting its 65th Annual Flea Market on Saturday, September 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The organizers are seeking vendors who would like to sell their interesting wares for the unbeatable price of $25 per reserved space. To reserve a spot or find out more, contact Doreen Gage at 267-793-0311 or email: yfmfleamarket@gmail.com. The rain date for the flea market is Saturday, September 18.
The Yardley Borough Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Buttonwood Park in downtown Yardley. The summer market is held weekly through Nov. 20. Check out FaceBook for the latest market features.
The Wrightstown Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Middletown Grange Fairgrounds, 576 Penns Park Road, Newtown 18940. The market takes place rain or shine. No dogs are allowed.
The Lower Makefield Farmers Market takes place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday (June 3 to Sept. 16) at Charlann Farm, 586 Stony Hill Road, Yardley 19067.
Music
Music On Main has returned to downtown Yardley with a shortened season, but packed with plenty of tunes. The series continues every Saturday through Sept. 4 at Buttonwood Plaza located next to Firehouse Cycles and across the street from the Vault on South Main Street. The lineup of musicians will bring an eclectic vibe to downtown Yardley this summer with everything from blues to hot jazz and everything in between including folk, swing and the Latin American and Caribbean sounds. Music on Main continues on August 7 with Magdaliz and Her Latin Ensemble Crisol. They will be performing folk and traditional music from Latin America and the Caribbean. On August 14 Jim Day and the Fish Fry will perform Zydeco and New Orleans music and on August 21 The Lewis Brothers will bring the sound of Bluegrass to the streets of Yardley. The series wraps up with concerts on Aug. 28 featuring Eco Del Sur performing Andean and Latin folk music and Sept. 4 with Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society performing hot jazz, Roaring 20s, New Orleans and Swing. The concerts take place on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. weather permitting. Bring your own chair and order takeout food from one of Yardley’s eclectic eateries, including Burritos, La La Lobster, the Vault, Vince’s Pizza, the Continental and others. The series is presented by Experience Yardley, a nonprofit dedicated to marketing and promoting Yardley Borough as a destination for dining, shopping, events and residential living.
The Bristol Lions Club continues its summer series of free outdoor concerts on Sunday, August 8 at 6 p.m. with Gypsy Joe Alves & The Groove Prophets (Philly Blues and Soul) at the Lions Park Gazebo behind the King George II Inn at Mill and Radcliffe streets. The series concludes on Sunday, August 22 at 6 p.m. with Skinny Mamie (throwback rock and blues).
The free Langhorne Summer Concert Series takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. every other Wednesday through August 25 at Langhorne Community Park at the corner of Maple and Bellevue avenues. The series continues with Bogside Rogues (Irish Band) on August 11 and Blue Reign (rockin’ blues band) on August 25. Rain dates are automatically scheduled to the following Wednesday. The series is presented by the Langhorne Borough Business Association.
The Northampton Township Parks and Recreation Department continues its 2021 “Sights and Sounds of Summer” outdoor musical series through August 12 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Northampton Municipal Park Amphitheater. There is no fee. Masks and social distancing protocols will be in place. The series concludes August 12 will be “The Fabulous Greaseband” with its highly entertaining and energetic delivery of the greatest dance songs. Bring the whole family, neighbors and friends!
Voices Chorale New Jersey presents a Summer Sing on August 23 beginning at 7 p.m. outside at Music Together Worldwide, 225 Pennington-Hopewell Road, Hopewell, NJ 08525. The rain date is August 24 at 7 p.m. Join the Voices Chorale New Jersey for an evening of music and conversation. Voices will be singing selections from Mozart’s Requiem, conducted by Dr. David A. McConnell, Artistic Director of Voices Chorale. The event is free, although donations are welcome. VCNJ will provide scores. Please bring a lawn chair. Refreshments will be served.
River House at Odette’s, a new luxury lifestyle hotel in New Hope, will be launching a new 2021 cabaret series, starting with a one-night performance Sept. 9 featuring celebrated, award-winning Broadway performer, Ann Hampton Callaway. The series will welcome top performers across the United States and was envisioned to pay homage to the site’s previous life as actress and musician Odette Myrtil Logan’s boisterous cabaret, Chez Odette. The hotel’s cabaret series was crafted to be a full evening of glamorous entertainment at the property’s elegant Rhapsody Ballroom, complete with outstanding vistas of the Delaware River, sweeping guests to a bygone era of dazzling costumes and elevated fare. The doors will open on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., with guests greeted upon arrival with a complimentary glass of wine before being seated at intimate cabaret-inspired tables. During the performance, guests will be offered a three-course dinner featuring locally sourced, farm-fresh ingredients including a mixed-greens salad, choice of entrée and dessert along with complimentary non-alcoholic beverages. Specialty cocktails will also be available for purchase throughout the course of the evening. In true cabaret spirit, Ms. Callaway will be performing alongside the piano, singing beloved ballads, and interacting with guests to craft improvisational melodies. Tickets for Ms. Callaway’s Sept. 9 performance will be available to the public starting Aug 9 with ticket prices starting at $220 per person + tax. To purchase tickets, visit https://rhcs.eventbrite.com. For more information, visit riverhousenewhope.com
Odds and Ends
Meadow Walks will be held on August 7 at 10 a.m. and August 13 at 6 p.m. at Washington Crossing Historic Park. The park naturalist will lead a 2.5-mile stroll through the mowed meadow walking paths at the park. Natural history and environmental topics will be covered. Email mtruesdale@pa.gov to learn more or register.
The public is invited to help “Stuff the Bus.” The Birches at Newtown wants to stuff its bus with new backpacks and school supplies to help local students of all ages in need. With the public’s help, these donations can make a profound impact on their learning experiences. From Sunday, Aug. 1 to Monday, Aug. 16 the public can drop off new, sturdy medium-size backpacks (17-inches or larger) and school supplies at The Birches, located at 70 Durham Road, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All essential school supplies are appreciated, examples include: full-size boxes of tissues, notebooks, index cards, three-ring binders, pocket folders, No. 2 pencils and pencil pouches, blue or black ballpoint pens, crayons, markers (including dry erase), scissors, glue sticks, erasers, highlighters, protractors, rulers and calculators. For more information, call 215-497-7400.
The beautiful trails at the Silver Lake Nature Center in Bristol are open daily, from sunrise to sunset. It is free to come out and explore the trails on your own. The SLNC Visitors’ Center is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m. The nature center is located at 1306 Bath Road, Bristol 19007. For more information, visit www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.org
Tickets are now on sale for “Wine on the Waterfront,” a wine tasting event being held on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. on the banks of the Delaware River in Washington Crossing Historic Park (PA). Tickets are $40 per person and are available at WashingtonCrossingPark.org/events. Only 600 tickets will be sold, along with 25 designated driver tickets. Wine on the Waterfront will feature a live jazz band and tastings of dozens of wines from Pennsylvania wineries, including Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery, Cardinal Hollow Winery, Crossing Vineyards & Winery, Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery, Rebel Hive Meadery, and Sand Castle Winery. Additional wineries will be added. Tickets will not be sold at the gate. Food and wine (bottles and cases) will be available for purchase during the event. Attendees are welcome to bring their own blankets and chairs to relax on along the riverbank. All ticket holders must be 21 or older. IDs will be checked at the gate. No pets, children or babies are allowed. Wine on the Waterfront is presented by the Friends of Washington Crossing Park. All proceeds support educational and historical programming at the park.
Sesame Place is lighting up the sky with a Summer Fireworks Show every Saturday and Sunday night this summer starting July 17 and continuing every weekend through Sept. 5. Parents and kids won't want to miss this magical light show hosted by Abby Cadabby, Elmo, Cookie Monster and Count von Count as Sesame Street music fills the air and the sky is filled with colorful bursts of brilliance. The shows take place August 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 and September 4 and 5. The shows begin at 8:30 p.m. weather permitting. Sesame Place is located at 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne 19047.
The Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation, Inc., will be holding its annual Peach Social on Sunday, August 8 from 2 to 4 p.m., at its headquarters at 321 Cedar St., Bristol Borough. As a result of the pandemic, this year’s social will be a take-out event consisting of sliced New Jersey peaches, ice cream and angel food cake in a format that can travel well. Tickets, at $5 each, may be purchased at the door. The event benefits BCHF’s annual awards to Bristol High School graduates. For further information, call 215-788-7537 or visit www.bristolhistory.org.
Celebrate National Peach Month at the Peddler’s Village Peach Festival & Sidewalk Sale on Saturday and Sunday, August 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Summer Sidewalk Sale begins on Friday, August 6. Shops are open until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The festival will be held rain or shine, and as always, admission is free for all guests. It’s a peach and shopping lover’s paradise all weekend with plenty of peachy treats, sizzling shopping deals and family fun. Savor the flavors of all things peach from savory to sweet at outdoor carts and inside the restaurants and shops of Peddler’s Village. Satisfy your shopping desires as well as your tastebuds by checking out Sidewalk Sale deals. Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 6 the sidewalks of Peddler’s Village will be lined with bargains. Parking is limited and spaces fill up quickly. The Village recommends arriving early, carpooling, and/or using Lyft, Uber, or taxis whenever possible.
A Volunteer Work Day will take place at the Silver Lake Nature Center, Bristol, on Saturday, August 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Be prepared to get wet and dirty. Bring a refillable water bottle. This event is rain or shine. Meet at the SLNC Pavilion (near the SLNC Visitors’ Center). Register by visiting www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.org or by calling 215-785-1177.
Unity Day will be held on Saturday, August 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Wharf and in Basin Park in Bristol Borough. The day is about honoring first responders and uniting the community by creating a bridge between ethnicities, cultures and law enforcement. There will be food, fun and entertainment, including the Dancing Divas of Bristol.
The Silver Lake Nature Center presents Earthship Tours on Saturday, August 14 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The tours are free. The SLNC Earthship will be open to the public. Stop by to visit and learn about these interesting, sustainable structures. Register by visiting www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.org or by calling 215-785-1177.
An Introduction to Kayaking class will be held Saturday, August 21 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Silver Lake Nature Center in Bristol. The two-hour class, led by kayaking instructor Cameron Calista, introduces participants to the parts of a kayak, how to hold and move a kayak paddle, how to enter and exit a kayak, ways to keep your balance while kayaking and, of course, how to get around on the water in a kayak. The Introduction to Kayaking Class takes place on the waters of Silver Lake (at Silver Lake Park). Participants under the age of 18 years old must have a Participating/Paying Parent/Guardian accompanying them on this program. The minimum age for this program is 14 years old. The fee is $35 per person or $30 per person for Friends of SLNC Members. Register by visiting www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.org or by calling 215-785-1177. Space is limited. Early registration is recommended.
The Southampton Free Library presents a weekend walk along the Delaware Canal Towpath on Saturday, August 28. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Yardley Park & Ride at Woodside and Taylorsville roads. Participants will take a two mile walk out and back walk along the Delaware Canal Towpath starting from the Yardley Park and Ride near where I-295 crosses the Delaware. The program will be in person with social distancing requirements.
Lower Makefield Community Day will be held August 28 from 12 p.m. to dusk at the Lower Makefield Community Park (between Edgewood Elementary School and the LMT Pool), 1050 Edgewood Road. The township’s Parks and Recreation Department is planning a day of fun and entertainment for the whole family with live entertainment, a 3x3 basketball tournament, rides for all ages, food trucks and fireworks at dusk. Admission is free.
Shady Brook Farm in Lower Makefield presents a special Saturday unWINEd Concerts on Sept. 4. Featured will the band “Don’t Call Me Francis” and fireworks to end the night. Bring a lawn chair and sit back and enjoy the music under the stars. Gates open at 5pm with music starting at 6:30 p.m. There's also plenty for the kiddos to do: Giant Jumping Pillow, BarnYard Animals, SBF 500 Pedal Go-carts, BEARS Playground, Sports Zone, Backyard Games and more. No outside food or drinks will be permitted. There will be several food and drink vendors located throughout the Festival Field. Please note, the Farm will be following CDC COVID guidelines in regard to mask wearing. The events will be held weather permitting. If an event is canceled, ticket holders can switch their tickets to another date or event.
A Tall Ship Festival will drop anchor in Bristol Borough from Sept. 8 to 14 featuring the Kalmar Nyckel from Delaware. During the festival, the Bristol Lions Club will be serving Italian Day food on Friday, Sept. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11 from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 from 12 to 4 p.m.
The Bristol Borough Council presents “Rock, Doo Wop and Soul in the Park” on Saturday, September 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Mill Street Parking Lot. Free parking and continuous shuttle service will be available from the Lenox Building on Radcliffe Street. Featured performers include Bobby Wilson and a tribute to his father, Jackie Wilson; the Tymes; Eddie Holman; The Happenings; Bill Haley Jr.’s Comets; Vito Picone and the Elegants; the Chiclettes; and Joel Katz and the Dynamics. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended and food trucks will be on site and open during the concert. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 19.
River House at Odette’s will be hosting its first ever cocktail reception to benefit New Hope Historical Society, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring people to explore New Hope’s past, understand its present and envision a better future. Taking place Thursday September 23 from 5-8 pm at the hotel’s Rhapsody Ballroom overlooking the Delaware River, the evening will include live entertainment, open bar, heavy passed and stationed hors d’oeuvres, dessert table and curated auction. Tickets are $150 per person, with all proceeds benefiting New Hope Historical Society, and can be purchased by calling the Historical Society directly at 215.862.5652 or emailing newhopehistory@gmail.com.