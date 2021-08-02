RAISE A MUG TO HISTORY >> Fonthill Castle, operated by the Bucks County Historical Society (BCHS), is thrilled once again to host its annual Fonthill Castle Beer Fest fundraising event in-person on Saturday, August 14 from 2 to 5 p.m in Doylestown. The Beer Fest kicks off with a VIP reception at 1 p.m. and doors opening for all guests at 2 p.m. The fun-filled afternoon welcomes beer enthusiasts over the age of 21 back to the spacious outdoor grounds of Fonthill Castle, providing plenty of room for attendees to mingle outside and enjoy the one-of-a-kind parklike setting while sampling a variety of local craft brews. This year’s Fonthill Castle Beer Fest features an expanded footprint around the castle grounds, with an enhanced VIP experience ticket. Doylestown’s Chambers 19 Bistro & Bar will serve a menu of light bites as event attendees enjoy the musical talents of Billy & Miles from Where’s Pete Band. There will be free parking on the grounds of Fonthill Castle. All drivers, including Uber/Lyft/taxis/personal vehicles will need to use the Swamp Road/Route 313 entrance to the property. Tickets are available now at mercermuseum.org/beerfest.