NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Slapstick comedy by the Three Stooges and a Frank Sinatra Tribute Show are returning to the big screen at the historic Newtown Theatre this month.
Slapstick fans are invited to nyuk-nyuk-nyuk it up with Larry, Moe and Curly during the Newtown Theatre’s annual Three Stooges Film Fest on Saturday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for theatre members and are available at the door on the night of the event. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the theatre before the show.
Michelle Squiccimara, registrar and outreach coordinator of the Stoogeum history museum in Ambler, will host the event and introduce five classic short films: Slippery Silks (1936), No Census, No Feeling (1940), An Ache in Every Stake (1941), Micro-Phonies (1945) and Crime on Their Hands (1948).
If you're a Frank Sinatra fan, circle July 24 on your calendar.
Vocal impressionist Tony Sands will bring Frank Sinatra back to the Newtown Theatre stage on Saturday, July 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person online at TheNewtownTheatre.com, $25 for theatre members, or $40 at the door. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the theatre before the show.
The show starts with Sinatra’s early days with Tommy Dorsey in New York City and later puts attendees in Madison Square Garden for his comeback. Hits performed during the show will include That's Life, Come Fly With Me, Luck Be a Lady, My Way, New York New York, and many more. Sands’ uncanny portrayal of Sinatra’s mannerisms and voice will make you think Ol’ Blue Eyes walked off the screen and onto the stage of the Newtown Theatre.
Per Pennsylvania guidelines after May 31, the theatre has no crowd-size restrictions, but unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks inside the theatre while not eating or drinking.
The theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.