NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The public is invited to celebrate Father’s Day weekend at the historic Newtown Theatre with “Three Dads, One Mic” – a triple headliner, dad-themed comedy show on June 19 at 6 p.m. or 9 p.m.
General admission tickets for both shows are $35 and include two drinks (beer, wine, or nonalcoholic options). Tickets are available at JJComedy.com. This show is for mature audiences only (age 18+).
The three comedians are Mike Burton, Chris Johnston, and Buddy Harris – all fathers themselves. The three will share their hilarious insights into fatherhood among other topics.
Per Pennsylvania guidelines after May 31, the theatre has no crowd-size restrictions on these shows, but unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks inside the theatre while not eating or drinking.
The Newtown Theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.