NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Looking for something to do on a late winter Sunday afternoon?
The Newtown Historic Association has announced plans for its second Virtual Pub Quiz to be held via Zoom on Sunday, March 7 from 3 to 5 p.m.
A Pub Quiz seemed like a natural for the NHA, which is headquartered inside the Court Inn (Half Moon Inn), an historic 1700s tavern dating back to the days when Newtown was the county seat and where folks would gather to catch up on the latest news and gossip and to conduct County and town business off hours.
The pub quiz was first established in the United Kingdom in the 1970s by Burns and Porter to get people into pubs on quieter nights and quickly became part of British culture. Today the Great British Pub Quiz challenge is an annual event. Pub quizzes have also spread to bars and pubs across the pond in the United States.
Unlike the U.K. Pub Quiz, the Newtown version will take place entirely on line due to the pandemic with contestants answering questions via an email link. The first to reply correctly wins points with the team at the end of the contest with the most points winning the quiz.
Registration is easy. Just visit the NHA website at NewtownHistoric.org and fill in your name, address and number of entries requested. Entries are due by March 5 at 11:59 p.m.
The quiz is open to teams of one to five players. And the cost to compete is $10 per person, which benefits the NHA and its work to preserve the history of Newtown.
In preparation for the quiz, participants may want to brush up on their knowledge of Newtown by visiting NewtownHistoric.org. The website offers a wealth of information about the history of the community, which was given its name by William Penn who called the area his “New Town.”
The quiz will include four rounds with contestants answering questions about the history of Newtown, general knowledge and major U.S. cities. They will also be asked to identify photographs taken in and around Newtown.
The Pub Quiz promises to be a fun way to learn about Newtown’s interesting past while supporting the nonprofit Newtown Historic Association, which, like many nonprofits, has struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic.
In addition to supporting a Newtown institution, winners will take home valuable prizes and gift cards donated by the Newtown business community.
“It’s a fun thing to do,” said NHA volunteer Kenya Crawford. “Have some pub drinks ready and some snacks. You’re going to learn about local history and have a great afternoon.”
The Tyler Formal Gardens
Looking ahead, a Zoom lecture by Lyle L. Rosenberger takes place March 15 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. The topic will be the “Tyler Formal Gardens: The Role of Stella Elkins Tyler.”
The lecture is set within the “golden age of American gardens” (1890 – 1940) and illustrates how the gardens at Indian Council Rock — the estate of George F. and Stella Elkins Tyler — reflected values of wealth at the time. The cast who made this happen include Stella Elkins Tyler and numerous supporting characters. The story is indeed unique to Bucks County; creating for the Newtown area a time never to be forgotten.
Lyle Rosenberger, a graduate of Lehigh University, is Professor Emeritus at Bucks County Community College, where he taught full-time for nearly 40 years. In 1991, he founded the Historic Preservation Certificate Program and served as its coordinator until 2005. He is a passionate promoter of preservation and taught the history of garden restoration and archaeology at the community college for many years.
His current interest extends to research on the history of Tyler Hall and its formal gardens.
In 2006, Lyle was awarded the James Marston Fitch Preservation Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Council for Preservation Education, and in 2008, he received the James Biddle Award for Lifetime Achievement in Historic Preservation.
The Zoom link will be posted at NewtownHistoric.org prior to the event.
More About the NHA
The Newtown Historic Association, Inc. was incorporated in 1964 as an organization dedicated to the preservation of Newtown’s historic heritage. Its mission is to stimulate interest in, preserve, celebrate and share the historic significance of both Newtown borough and township.
Its research center, open to the public by appointment, contains a repository of deeds, wills, diaries, books, maps, photos, genealogies and other documents relating to Newtown and the surrounding area, especially strong in the period when Newtown was the County Seat (1725-1813), including a special collection on early America’s foremost folk painter, Edward Hicks (1780-1849).
Its headquarters are located in the Court Inn (known as the Half-Moon Inn during the mid 18th century), located at the corner of Court Street and Centre Avenue in historic Newtown. The Inn is open for tours showcasing the Half Moon Inn (Court Inn) and the many artifacts and holdings of the Newtown Historic Association.
The Callahan Research Center & Barnsley Room of Newtown History at 100 Mercer Street are normally open to the public without charge on Tuesdays from 9 AM to 1 PM, Thursdays from 7 to 9 PM, and by appointment. Due to COVID-19, the Research Center is temporarily open by appointment only. Call 215-805-8772for more information.
