NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Tickets are now on sale for the Newtown Beerfest, which will be returning to the Stocking Works on South State Street in Newtown Borough after a year’s absence due to the pandemic.
The event, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the firefighters, is scheduled for Saturday, September 18 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The clock on the Newtown Beerfest website - Newtownbeerfest.com - is counting down the days, hours, minutes and seconds to the first tap at what is billed as Newtown’s “premiere beer festival.”
The cost is $75 for First Tap (limited availability) from 12:30 to 2 p.m., $45 for General Admission from 2 to 5:30 p.m. and $10 for Designated Driver.
Entertainment at this year’s event will be by Bucks County’s own classic rock and party band, the Well Strung Band, with lead and backing vocals, harmonica and percussion byAndy “The Mojo Man” Meehan.
Food will be sold at the Beerfest by Newtown’s own The Clubhouse on South State Street, La Stalla Restaurant on Swamp Road and at The Temperance House on South State Street.
The Beerfest is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Newtown Fire and Emergency Services. It uses the funds to purchase fire equipment and apparatus for the station.
Participating breweries include 1911 Spirits, 2SP Brewing Company, Allagash Brewing Company, Blueprint Brewing Co., Bolero Snort, Bonn Place Brewing, Bucks County Brewery, Cape May Brewing Company, Cervezas Alhambra (Granada, Spain), Collective Arts Brewing (Hamilton, Ontario, Canada), Conshohocken Brewing Co., Double Nickel Brewing Company, Ever Grain Brewing Company, Evil Genius Beer Company, Firestone Walker Brewing Co., and Flying Fish Brewing Co.
Also, Foreign Objects Beer Company, Founders Brewing, Free Will Brewing Co., Funk Brewing, Great Barn Brewery, Great Divide Brewing Co., Heavy Seas Beer, Henniker Brewing Company, Iron Hill Brewery, LLC, Ithaca Beer Co., Kurant Hand Crafted Beer, Lagunitas, Left Hand Brewing Company, Lone Eagle Brewing, Moss Mill Brewing Company, Mother Earth Brewing, Narraganset Beer, Neshaminy Creek, New Trail Brewing Company, Newtown Brewing Company, Odd Logic Brewing Co., Platform Beer Company, Port Brewing Company, Red Lion Brewery, Riverhorse, Roak Brewing Co. and Round Guys Brewery.
Also taking part are Saugatuck Brewing Company, Second Sin Brewing Company, Separatist Beer Project, Shacksbury Cider, Sierra Nevada, Singlecut Beersmiths, Sir Charles Cider, Sloop Brewing Co., Solemn Oath Brewery, Stone Brewing Co., Stone Yard Brewing Company, SweetWater Brewing Company, Three 3's Brewing Company, Two Roads Brewing, Urban Village Brewing Company, Vault Brewing Co., Weyerbacher Brewing Company and Yards Brewing Co.