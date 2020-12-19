LOWER MAKEFIELD >> AOY Art Center announces its winter 2021 selection of art and creative arts classes to help cultivate your creative side and have some fun this January.
All classes are now forming and will start the week of January 4. Reserve a space today. Give the gift of an art class with e-Gift cards available on the AOY website.
AOY has put together new online classes in knitting and crocheting taught by experts from around the country. Whether a beginner or want to hone your skills, there is an online class and workshop that will meet any schedule.
Several fine arts classes are now also available online including: Exploring Watercolor and Improving Drawing & Painting Skills for Teens.
AOY continues to offer in person classes for young artists ages 8-17 with: Adventures in Abstraction and Everyone’s An Artist.
Everyone’s an artist at AOY where adults can choose from a wide variety of painting classes from oils, watercolor or acrylic, from beginners to studio level, and from realism to abstract in a small class setting with experienced teaching artists. There are also classes in digital photography and handmade felting.
AOY Art Center has continued to maintain a safe place for its members to learn in person. It has limited class sizes, added sanitation stations, requires masks to be worn when inside, and have air treatment units as well.
Check out the AOY classes at aoyartcenter.org for a complete listing and save a spot today.