DOYLESTOWN >> The Michener Art Museum is shifting its focus with efforts to offer art-inspired programs through a variety of digital platforms.
As the Michener remains temporarily closed, museum staff have redirected their focus to reformat the many postponed or cancelled spring programs and offer them online, many with interactive capabilities.
A web page has been dedicated to all museum updates with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also offers links to explore all the Michener has to offer from the comfort of home.
A full day of virtual programming has been curated to honor the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22 in conjunction with the upcoming exhibition, "Rising Tides: Contemporary Art and the Ecology of Water." Tune in for performances, discussions, and presentations that will focus on how artists and community members are tackling the critical issues surrounding climate change. All events are FREE with registration, but do have maximum capacities. See the line-up below:
- Bucks County Free Library presents NJ Snake Man at 10 a.m. Kick off your Earth Day by heading over to the Bucks County Free Library Facebook page to check out a brand new video from reptile educator Steven Lengen, aka the NJ Snake Man. Afterwards, be sure to explore all the resources from BCFL at buckslib.org.
- Ants on a Log! For Lunch! from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. A special live interactive lunchtime performance from Philly’s favorite “kindie” music group Ants on a Log. They’re sure to get your whole house singing and dancing with Earth Day themed tunes and games. Recommended for children ages 4-12.
- Student Climate Panel from 1 to 1:45 p.m. The whole family is invited to join the Michener as area students address the vital climate questions shaping their future. This online event will feature a panel discussion with local high school and college students discussing the cultural and scientific impact of the climate crisis movement followed by questions and conversation from the virtual audience. Ages: 14 – Adult.
- Art of Stillness: Earth Day Edition from 2 to 3 p.m. Immerse yourself in a single artwork with careful observation. Hosted via Zoom, this virtual experience is designed to encourage a closer look at artwork. Take time to relax, contemplate, share your responses, and enjoy! Ages: 12 – Adult.
- “Backyards to Big Farms: Biodiversity in our Food Systems” from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Join Dr. Sarah Dohle, Assistant Professor of Plant Science, at Delaware Valley University for a special Earth Day Zoom webinar. Conserving and utilizing plant genetic diversity will help to build a more resilient and high-quality food system in the face of climate change. This talk will highlight the value of preserving and utilizing diverse crop relatives and some tips for home gardeners and consumers to actively help to diversify our food system. Stay online afterwards for a Q and A with Dr. Dohle. Ages: 14 – Adult.
- Rising Tides Artist Happy Hour from 5:30-6:30 PM. Artists from the upcoming Rising Tides exhibition gather round the virtual table to discuss the role of artists in the face of climate change and social upheaval. BYOB for this casual and candid discussion moderated by Curator Laura Igoe, which will also feature your questions for the exhibiting artists and curator. Participating artists: Emily Brown, Diane Burko, Marguerita Hagan, Pat Martin and Stacy Levy. Ages: Adult.
"Rising Tides: Contemporary Art and The Ecology of Water" is generously supported by Visit Bucks County. Unplugged Families @ the Michener are presented by the Leff Family Foundation.