NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Take 32 3rd to 8th grade children with talent and tenacity. Add exceptional direction, superb musical instruction, and first-rate choreography. Sprinkle with a liberal dose of patience. And rehearse for four months.
The result is a roaring good time as Musical Theater 360 brings "The Lion King" to Saint Andrew Catholic School in Newtown.
Musical Theater 360 is a children's theater program offering after-school enrichment and summer camps in the Bucks County area. Executive Director Shelly O'Hara-Tapp brings an impressive resume of experience in opera and musical theater. She’s ably assisted by Jamie Geddes, a Philadelphia-based choreographer and performer. These two professionals do more than bring a show to life: they build confidence, character, and empathy in budding young performers as they cultivate an appreciation for the arts.
The public is invited to The Lion King performances on February 13 and 14 at Saint Andrew Catholic School, 51 Wrights Road in Newtown. Curtain time is 7 p.m. both evenings.
"We have a cast of talented children who just can’t wait to be on stage. Come feel the love," said event organizers.