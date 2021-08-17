LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Lower Makefield will celebrate the end of summer by coming together for an afternoon of live entertainment, food trucks and a whole lot of fun.
After a one year absence due to the pandemic, Community Day returns on Saturday, August 28 beginning at noon at the township’s Community Park located on Edgewood Road between the township pool and the Edgewood Elementary School.
“The whole idea behind Community Day is to showcase Lower Makefield Township and the many things we have to offer and to bring the community together,” said Parks and Recreation Director Monica Tierney. “This is a great opportunity to meet your neighbors, enjoy the fun and see what the community has to offer. And it’s going to be great to see everyone smiling again.”
The exciting, fun-filled day will include vendors, food trucks, community booths, games, rides, amusements for the kids and live entertainment throughout the day.
“This year you can expect lots of fun. There’s going to be a variety of new rides and entertainment, lots of things to do for the family to do from balloon twisting to clowns throughout the day,” said Tierney. “There are opportunities for you to shop. There are opportunities for you to donate and support community causes and even get involved with community causes. We’re excited to see everyone come out for a day of fun in a stay safe and healthy way.”
Due to COVID-19 concerns, there are some changes this year, noted Tierney, including the addition of sanitation stations and complimentary masks for anyone who feels uncomfortable.
There will be no dunk tank this year, due to the virus. Vendors will also be spaced out to create a safer, healthier event.
“It is an outdoor space and we will bespreading out far and wide. I feel like we’re creating a safe environment for everybody to be able to enjoy themselves,” said Tierney.
In addition, some of the rides will be different this year due to a change in vendors - less bounce houses and more rides and activities for kids of all ages, said Tierney.
“We’ll also have some of our community groups running carnival games this year as a fundraiser. In the past we have brought someone in for games,” she said.
The lineup of carnival games include Hoop Shot, Jumbo Coke Bottle Toss, Baseball Toss, Milk Bottle Toss, Alien Hoop Toss and Milk Can.
Circus Time Amusements and Entertainment will be providing rides and amusements for the youth, including a Carousel Ride, Eurobungy, Extreme Surfboard, Extreme Rock Wall, Ferris Wheel Ride, Meltdown, Trackless Train, Trampoline Thing, Whip Ride and the Ultimate Survivor Obstacle Course.
Community groups will also be there including the Garden of Reflection, which will be selling 20 year commemorative pins and offering visitors an opportunity to sign a 9-11 Wall of Reflection.
Also represented at the event will be the Lower Makefield Disability Advisory Board, which will be on hand to talk about its ADA transition plan for the township’s parks.
Other vendors include the Lower Makefield Environmental Advisory Council; Bucks Residents for Responsible Airport Management; Sandy Run Girl Scouts; Tami’s Fun Fitness; Charlann Farms; Thirty-One Gifts; LulaRoe and other accessories; Creative Memories; Penn Community Bank; 2nd Avenue Thrift; The Little Gym; Glo’s Glories; Tastefully Simple; Scentsy; and Action Karate Newtown.
Also, Neora skin care; Interfaith Food Alliance; ResQPets; Cops n Kids Delaware Valley; Lower Makefield-Yardley Democratic Committee; Makefield Womens Association; VFW Post 6393; State Senator Steve Santarsiero; Bucks County Recorder of Deeds; Office of State Rep. Perry Warren; Riverstone Church; and the Dementia Society of America
“It’s exciting to have all these groups taking part and to speak about their groups and their projects and possibly get people involved,” said Tierney.
Also taking place throughout the day will be sporting events presented by the sports organizations that call Yardley-Makefield home. Back by popular demand is a 3v3 basketball tournament. Visit www.LMT.org Parks and Recreation website to sign up.
“We have an action-packed day of eclectic activities. If you like bands and music, you’re going to be satisfied. If you like sports you’re going to be satisfied. If you like good food, you’re going to be satisfied,” said Tierney. “We have something for everybody.”
The day will also provide an opportunity to meet the township’s first responders. Kids can climb on fire trucks or look inside an ambulance. The Lower Makefield Police Department will also be there.
And don’t miss the event’s Food Court featuring a line up of food trucks including Twisted Steaks, Chick-Fil-A, Goodnoe Farm Ice Cream, Drinks and More, Bonjour Creperie, Dog House Hot Dogs, Hardy Funnel Cakes, Pizza Yeah! and Duck Donuts.
Live entertainment kicks off at noon with the Mummers. Appearing live at the pavilion will be the Uptown String Band at 12:30 p.m.
Scheduled to perform on stage are Scatter Shot at 1 pm, the Jackson Taylor Band at 2:15 pm, Mojohan at 3:30 pm and Crooked Soul Band at 4:45 pm. Closing out the night with a grand finale of music will be the Stems and Seeds Band at 6 p.m.
“The concert experience will be a lot better this year,” said Tierney. “You can expect a better experience for sound. Just the staging and how it will be set up will make it more exciting then it has before. Middle Atlantic Event Group is helping us with that.”
In addition, there will be side entertainment throughout the day, including jugglers, Mummers, stilt walkers, clowns and other street performers.
And capping off the event at dusk will be a 25 minute dazzling fireworks display put on by the famous h family of Pittsburgh.
“Our show is probably the best around,” said Tierney. “You get a front row, great view of the fireworks from inside the park. They are literally bursting over head.”
Parking will be available on Oxford Valley Road at Edgewood Elementary School, the Fred Allan Softball Complex and at the Lower Makefield Community Center. Free shuttle transportation by golf carts will be available from the designated parking areas.
Motorists are reminded that Edgewood Road may still be closed for construction between Oxford Valley Road. To access the site use Oxford Valley Road.
For updates on Community Day, visit LMT.org and the LMT Facebook page.
Community Day is sponsored by Capital Health, ShopRite of Yardley, Big Oak Citgo and Yardley Family Haircutter.