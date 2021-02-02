LOWER MAKEFIELD >> This February AOY Art Center is showing its love of the arts, and the artists that create art with a celebration of the arts entitled “Love the Arts!”
The public is invited to view original art by AOY member artists through February 21. The show is entirely ONLINE at aoyartcenter.org.
“What’s really exciting about this online show is that there is no size restriction which we usually impose due to our available gallery space,” said Bette Sovinee, AOY Coordinator. “This is not a Valentine’s theme show. We just asked our artists to do what they love in the hopes that customers will find something they love,” continued Sovinee.
There are landscapes of Bucks County countryside, remembrances of international travel and backyards. There are portraits and pets and colorful abstract works. All media is represented including oil, acrylic, watercolor, encaustic, photography and mixed media. There are also unique jewelry, handcrafted basketry and ceramics.
Art purchases can be made online and AOY will make appointments for you to pick up the art at the Center, curbside if desired. All art purchases need to be picked up by February 28th. AOY Art Center is located at 949 Mirror Lake Road just off the Rt 295 and 332 interchange in Lower Makefield/Yardley on the Patterson Farm. Shipping for smaller items will be an option at checkout. “We wanted to make this as convenient as possible during a period of heightened caution with rising cases of Covid,” said Sovinee.
All art is for sale and proceeds benefits local artists and the AOY Art Center, a non-profit local art organization.