LAMBERTVILLE, NJ >> Artists Richard Harrington and Alla Podolsky will open a joint show, “Looking Forward,” on Thursday, February 4 at the Artists’ Gallery, 18 Bridge Street, Lambertville, NJ.
The exhibit, which runs through September 6, features watercolor, acrylic, gouache, and oil paintings by the two artists. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no opening reception for this exhibition.
‘“Looking Forward“ refers to the sense of optimism that the New Year and approaching season of Spring provides for us,” said Harrington.
A native of Kiev, Ukraine, Alla Podolsky creates work that can seem dreamlike. "If I were to distill what I do as an artist, I would say I paint experiences. We have collectively gone through a lot this past year, and I feel the need to impart past experiences of shared warmth, of joyful moments that ground us in difficult times. I like to think of my work as hopeful. Bright settings, vibrant colors, warm undertones. It’s my way of trying to lift some of the burden for my audience.”
She traces her love of psychological and narrative painting to the Byzantine-style iconography that is so prominent in that city.
Richard Harrington, from Newtown, finds inspiration for his work in the mid- 20th Century finned and chromed creations from American auto makers . “ I have always been fascinated by vehicles” he said. “I enjoy taking back roads and side streets, hoping to find cars, trucks, and different vehicles that have been left idle and shows the effect of the elements and time upon them. These are the starting points for my paintings. The works I created for this show represent the change of seasons, something I am always looking forward to. Each one brings it’s own unique color and light, and inspires me to create new work.”
Podolsky and Harrington have both been long time members of the Artists’ Gallery in Lambertville, and they have had a lot of opportunities to see each other’s work hanging side by side. “This joint show was originally scheduled for June of 2020,” said Harrington. “However, due to the pandemic, the Artists’ Gallery was closed during that time. Alla and I have been looking forward to when we could exhibit our work in the gallery. I think everyone has been looking forward to 2021, and February has me looking forward to warmer weather and longer days.”
Alla Podolsky received formal art training as a child in the Ukraine, and continued her art education in the United States, at Moore College of Art and Design. She graduated in 1995 with Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts. She received a Master’s degree in painting from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in 1999. At present, she continues to paint and develop her voice as an artist.
Richard Harrington has worked as an illustrator for over 40 years, and is a Professor at Moore College of Art and Design in Philadelphia. His training and practice also is evident in the work he creates.
“I always work from photographs; my scenes are often precise, and since my subject matter often involves specific vehicles in these scenes, I strive to make them very accurate," said Harrington. “Viewers who know those specific models will notice small details, and I try to be conscious of that as I create these paintings”.
The Artists’ Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Visit www.lambertvillearts.com for more information on the Gallery and the 16 different artists who are members.