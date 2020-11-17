BUCKS COUNTY >> Come and see the wonder of festive illuminations along the Bucks County Wine Trail as part of the first-ever Light Up the Vines holiday lighting.
Beginning Dec. 5 and continuing through Jan. 2, 2021, the seven member wineries of the Bucks County Wine Trail will illuminate their vineyards each evening at dusk.
Travelers near and far can ring in the holiday season with festive lights in the vineyards, along with mulled wines, food trucks, fire pits, holiday music and more during the kickoff lighting on Dec. 5. (Festivities vary by winery). The wineries will begin turning on lights at 5 p.m. on Dec. 5 and will stay open later that evening to allow guests time to enjoy a night of merrymaking. Social distancing is required at each winery. Guests unable to stand or sit within at least six feet of other guests are asked to wear a mask.
Light Up the Vines is a free event co-sponsored by Visit Bucks County. All are welcome to attend. Fees will apply to food and wine purchases.
In addition to traditional and seasonal wine offerings, here’s what our wineries are planning in conjunction with the Light Up the Vines Dec. 5 kickoff:
• Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery will offer food truck fare, live music, and fire pits
• Crossing Vineyards and Winery will offer live music and food available for purchase. The event will be held outside, rain or shine, under a large, heated tent, allowing for comfortable social distancing.
• Rose Bank Winery will feature food truck fare
• Sand Castle Winery will have fire pits available for use, along with food for purchase
• Wycombe Vineyards will offer food available for purchase, along with fire pits
Space is limited at each winery. Fire pits and seating are available on a first come, first served basis. Guests may wish to bring blankets and/or their own chairs. Visits by groups of six or more require a reservation. See below for a list of Bucks County Wine Trail wineries.
• Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery (Address: 2730 Hilltown Pike, Perkasie; Phone: 215-249-3559)
• Buckingham Valley Vineyards (Address: 1521 Durham Road (Route 413), Buckingham; Phone: 215-794-7188)
• Crossing Vineyards and Winery (Address: 1853 Wrightstown Road, Newtown; Phone: 215-493-6500)
• Rose Bank Winery (Address: 258 Durham Road (Route 413), Newtown; Phone: 215-860-5899)
• Rushland Ridge Vineyards (Address: 2665 Rushland Road, Jamison; Phone: 215-598-0251)
• Sand Castle Winery (Address: 755 River Road, Erwinna; Phone: 800-722-9463)
• Wycombe Vineyards (Address: 1391 Forest Grove Road, Furlong; Phone: 215-598-WINE)
About the Bucks County Wine Trail
The Bucks County Wine Trail was incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 2004. Today, seven wineries are part of the Bucks County Wine Trail: Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery, Buckingham Valley Vineyards, Crossing Vineyards and Winery, Rose Bank Winery, Rushland Ridge Vineyards, Sand Castle Winery and Wycombe Vineyards. To learn more about the Bucks County Wine Trail, visit http://www.buckscountywinetrail.com/.