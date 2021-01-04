BUCKS COUNTY >> Force For Good (FFG), an original music and film venture founded by locally based Grammy-nominated composer and performer Jonathan Sprout, is premiering a virtual screening of its film, Organic, on Sunday, January 17 at 7 p.m. (EST).
The program features a conversation with Jonathan and Melanie Douty Snipes from Snipes Farm and Education Center located in Morrisville. The event is a fundraiser for the Bucks County Emergency Homeless Shelter in Levittown. Attendees must RSVP via Eventbrite to attend the live Zoom event. The event is free of charge, but there is a suggested donation of $10.00. 100% of the proceeds will be used to provide organic produce to the Bucks County Emergency Homeless Shelter.
FFG’s mission is to inspire and empower people to promote positive change by creating uplifting music and films that encourage personal and global well-being. FFG’s original instrumental music/film collaborations highlight vital issues for humanity, including peace, safety, equality, respect for the environment, and most importantly, compassion for all.
Each month, FFG’s new virtual screening series will spotlight a local nonprofit organization that is instrumental in the community by actively serving one or more of these important issues.
The “Let’s Talk Organic” episode, based on the FFG film Organic. (Link below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1bUjghMysg) will spotlight Snipes Farm and Education Center, the only nonprofit educational community-supported organic farm in Bucks County.
Snipes provides organically grown fresh produce and eggs through Community-Supported Agriculture (CSA) and farmers markets, in addition to its school and camp programs for youth and community members. The nonprofit is especially focused on providing food and educational assistance to underserved populations in the Bucks County area, including the homeless, low-income residents, seniors, and those who are facing increased food insecurity due to the pandemic.
This event will premiere the recently released short film Organic which includes a brief introduction by founder/filmmaker Jonathan Sprout. Emmy-award winner Rodney Whittenberg, the film's co-producer, will also be in attendance.
According to Sprout, “The Force For Good films and events are being offered as an uplifting collaboration to like-minded nonprofits as promotional and educational tools that will increase awareness of their mission and the services they provide in the community. In other words, our mission is to be the force that uplifts the doers of good.”
Snipes Farm is certified organic, which means they use no GMOs or synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. Snipes Farm and Education Center’s mission is to model and teach sustainable agriculture, build community and reconnect people to the land.
According to Executive Director, Jonathan Snipes, “The farm strives to be a resource to the community so they can find real food, have real experiences on a real piece of land, and not just watch it on TV. We provide a healthy supply of sustainable, seasonal, fresh produce throughout the growing season to all residents in the Bucks County community regardless of economic status. The farm produces food that is not only good for us but good for our environment as well.”
There are several ways Snipes Farm provides community access to its organic foods: through its CSA and on-site farmers market. As a 501c3 nonprofit, Snipes is not a privately owned business or corporation; they want individuals and groups to have a sense of ownership and community. They seek to work with other nonprofit groups and find ways to support what they are doing. One of the ways Snipes fulfills its mission is by providing educational resources to children in our area — helping them discover why organic food is healthy by teaching them how to grow food themselves.
According to Melanie Douty Snipes, Director of Snipes Educational and Camp Programs, “It is critically important for kids to have these experiences early on—to learn to love a piece of open space—and feel a connection to the land. Kids who dislike vegetables and kids who have never had access to healthy organic foods feel a sense of pride and ownership in their homegrown produce. One boy was so proud of a squash he had grown that he carried it around like a baby all day long at camp!” Snipes Farm also assists youth in the area by providing employment opportunities year-round.
The partnership between Jonathan Sprout and Jonathan Snipes came out of a longstanding friendship as well as a mutual love and respect for the power of music.
When asked what he thought about the FFG mission, Jonathan Snipes said, “I was raised with singing and music. One of the oldest human activities we do together is sharing our art and music—it’s another way of building community. My father, the late Sam Snipes, taught us to learn church hymns because they are universal —you can visit another culture, with another language, and you will have the music in common. Music is a human attribute that can bring us together in a time when we are so bitterly divided. Jonathan and the FFG team have hit on a way to bring positivity at a time when it’s really needed. We can’t do everything, but we can use our talents to do something.”
To register please visit the Eventbrite link: https://tinyurl.com/y7xememl. For info on Force For Good music and films visit: https://www.forceforgoodmusic.com/. To donate to help fund the distribution of fresh organic produce to the Emergency Homeless Shelter go to: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/SFEC/donate and to learn more about the Emergency Homeless Shelter visit: https://www.fsabc.org/program/homeless-services/