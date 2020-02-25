DOYLESTOWN >> Each year, as the Lenape Chamber Ensemble opens the March and April concert series, a welcome “breath of spring” is brought to Bucks County music lovers.
The Ensemble’s celebrated chamber players, plus an outstanding guest artist will be back for the first concert of the season Friday, March 6 at 8:15 p.m. in Upper Black Eddy at the Upper Tinicum Lutheran Church and Sunday, March 8 in Doylestown at Delaware Valley University.
The program opens with Schubert’s beloved “Rosamunde” String Quartet in A minor to be performed by distinguished violinists Emily Daggett Smith, founding first violinist of the Tessera Quartet and the West End Trio and Cyrus Beroukhim, returning from New York where he is a member of the New York City Ballet Orchestra and concertmaster of the American Symphony. Violist Catherine Beeson comes from Colorado and her position as assistant principal violist of the Colorado Symphony. Cellist Alberto Parrini is principal cellist with the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic and regular performer with the New York Philharmonic and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra.
Guest flutist Tanya Witek is well known to audiences of the New York City Ballet, Mostly Mozart and the New York Philharmonic. As principal flutist of the New York Symphonic Ensemble, she has appeared as a concert soloist throughout the United States and Asia. Together with prizewinning pianist Marcantonio Barone, she will show her artistry in Carl Reinecke’s lyrical Sonata for Flute and Piano, called the “undine” Sonata. Reinecke was a highly respected German composer and teacher in the late 18th century with Grieg among his pupils. His “undine” Sonata is based on the tragic legend of a beautiful water nymph. The music reflects the spirit and atmosphere of the story.
True to its custom, the Ensemble presents its last selection as a Grand Finale with pianist Marcantonio Barone leading Gabriel Fauré’s Piano Quartet in C minor. Fauré has been described as a conservative impressionist, creating a warm, tender poetic effect.
Receptions following the Friday concert and at intermission on Sunday offer tasty refreshments and a time to chat with the musicians. Tickets at $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students and $5 for children will be available at the door or online or by calling 610-294-9361. Supported by a grant from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts, the Friday evening series is held at the historic Upper Tinicum Lutheran Church on Route 32, one mile north of the Frenchtown Bridge in Upper Black Eddy. The Sunday afternoon concerts are at Delaware Valley University’s Life Sciences Auditorium on New Britain Road at the State Street exit off Route 611 bypass in Doylestown.