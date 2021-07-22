BRISTOL >> Prominent local law firm Flager & Associates, PC is subsidizing tickets for Bristol Township residents to attend Bristol Riverside Theatre’s 2021-22 mainstage season.
Founding and Managing partner of Flager & Associates, Randy Flager, who also serves as township solicitor, is extending the sponsorship to make it possible for Bristol Township residents to enjoy $10 tickets for BRT’s reopening.
Flager said he is proud to make the magic of the theatre affordable to all.
“The theatre has the potential to give us all a fresh outlook on our lives and the world in which we live. I want to make sure as many people as possible have the opportunity to benefit from the experience," he said.
A limited number of tickets to the season will be set aside for Bristol Township residents to purchase for $10, so residents should hurry to secure their tickets while supplies last. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 215-785-0100, or stopping by the box office at 120 Radcliffe Street between 9:15 am – 4:45 pm, Monday – Friday.
The five productions of the season include the sidesplitting and zany musical comedy Murder for Two. It’s a whodunit for two actors, one playing the detective, the other playing all 13 suspects, and both of them taking turns accompanying each other at the piano.
Next is MacArthur Foundation “Genius Grant” recipient Dominique Morisseau’s timely play, Skeleton Crew in which theatre goers follow four Detroit auto workers as rumors of their plant closing causes panic throughout the tight-knit work community. With their futures unknown, each must make difficult choices on how to move forward in the face of the threat of unemployment.
2022 kicks off with the beautifully romantic and moving "I and You" by Lauren Gunderson. When two high school students are paired for a school project, they discover a shocking secret that will connect them forever.
The hilarious "A Comedy of Tenors" by Ken Ludwig, one of America’s most prolific and successful comedy writers, is the fourth show of the season. It’s a whirlwind of misunderstandings, mistaken identity, and unabashed hilarity.
Finally, Aaron Sorkin’s sizzling drama "A Few Good Men" concludes the season. This is the original stage version of the story that went on to become a hit movie starring Tom Cruise, Demi Moore and Jack Nicholson.
"Whether you like musicals, hilarious comedy or spine-tingling drama, there’s something for everyone this season,” said Co-Producing Director Amy Kaissar.
“As an attorney, I’m most excited about seeing A Few Good Men,” said Flager. “Who can forget Jack Nicholson’s great line, ‘You need me on that wall!’”
After working with the great people of Bristol Township for so many years, it’s a real honor to have the opportunity to give back,” Flager said.
Since 1986, BRT has continued to bring critically acclaimed professional theatre to Bucks County. The theatre is the recipient of over 71 Barrymore Award nominations for Excellence in Theatre, given annually by Theatre Philadelphia.
Under the direction of co-producing directors Amy Kaissar and Ken Kaissar, along with General Manager David J. Abers, the theatre serves as a cultural hub for the community.
In addition to its Mainstage productions, BRT offers four concerts, including the holiday tradition An American Christmas Songbook, the new play development series America Rising, and the summer theater arts camp ArtRageous along with other educational programs. For information, visit www.brtstage.org.