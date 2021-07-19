BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation, Inc., will be holding its annual Peach Social on Sunday, August 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at its headquarters at 321 Cedar Street, Bristol Borough.
As a result of the pandemic, this year’s social will be a take-out event only consisting of sliced New Jersey peaches, ice cream and angel food cake in a format that can travel well.
Tickets, at $5 each, may be purchased at the door.
The event benefits BCHF’s annual awards to Bristol High School graduates. For further information, call 215-788-7537 or visit www.bristolhistory.org.