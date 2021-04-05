NEW HOPE >> In his lifetime, New Hope photographer laureate Jack Rosen (1923 to 2006) created somewhere between a half and three quarters of a million images. The goal and mission of Jack Rosen, LLC, spearheaded by Rosen’s son Rick, has been to catalog, digitize, and make a continually increasing number of images accessible to as wide an audience as possible.
Jack Rosen Photos has announced the next major step in the distribution of Rosen photos and products with the introduction of the Jack Rosen Online Store (fineartamerica.com/profiles/jackrosen) in association with Fine Art America.
“My parents had a Jack Rosen store called 'The Photograph' in New Hope a few decades ago," notes Rosen. “It seems entirely appropriate to be re-introducing Rosen retail, utilizing everything technology has to offer this time.”
The online store makes it possible for shoppers to browse a wide variety of Rosen images, including many of the photographer’s best known photos. Rosen prints can be ordered from the store in a variety of configurations, including quality art prints, canvas prints, framed prints, metal prints, acrylic prints, or wood prints.
Additionally, decorating and lifestyle possibilities are greatly expanded because the same Jack Rosen images available in a variety of print styles can also be printed on jigsaw puzzles, stickers, mugs, phone cases, t-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, baby onesies, tapestries, throw pillows, blankets, duvet covers, shower curtains, towels, tote bags, zip pouches, yoga mats, notebooks, greeting cards, and face masks.
“We want my father’s images to be seen and appreciated by as many people as possible, and we also know that many people have their own Jack Rosen favorites,” says Rosen. “With the online store, the possibilities are just about endless - customers will be able to look for their favorites photos and find new favorites, we’ll keep adding Jack Rosen images so there will always be something 'new,' and it’ll be a cool place to hang out!”