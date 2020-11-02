NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The historic Newtown Theatre will host two intimate, acoustic concerts on Friday, Nov. 20 and Friday, Dec. 4, both at 8 p.m. Each concert will feature two local musicians playing separate 30 to 40 minute sets. Attendance is limited to 55 people to adhere to Pennsylvania’s crowd-size guidelines.
The Nov. 20 concert will feature Chelsea Mitchell and Matt Dorsey playing a mix of original music and cover songs. Mitchell is a singer-songwriter and the leader of pop/folk band Dirty Dollhouse. Dorsey is originally from Tennessee but has called Newtown home since 2011. He has a family line and a history of music rooting from the Carter family (June Carter).
The Dec. 4 concert will feature Brian Dale Allen Strouse and Thérèse, both of whom will also play a mix of originals and covers. Strouse is a musician, songwriter and producer who fronted Philadelphia-based band The Lawsuits for a decade. Thérèse is a New Hope-based singer-songwriter.
Tickets for each concert are $10 per person at the door. Attendance is limited to 55 people, first come first served. Doors open at 7 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the theatre before the show and during intermission.
The Newtown Theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.