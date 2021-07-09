NEWTOWN >> The historic Newtown Theatre is well-known for its lineup of Christmas classic movies each December, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed this annual tradition in 2020. To make up for it, the theatre will hold a special Christmas in July weekend later this month.
Movies include “Elf” on Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m., “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Saturday, July 24 at 8 p.m., and “White Christmas” on Sunday, July 25 at 4 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door starting an hour before each movie. Price is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $6 for theatre members. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the theatre before each movie.
Movie goers are encouraged to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters or other holiday apparel (the air conditioning will be cranking!) and the theatre will be decked out in holiday decorations. Bring the whole family for some Christmas magic…six months early or six months late depending on your perspective.
Per the latest health guidelines, the theatre has no crowd-size restrictions but unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks inside the theatre while not eating or drinking.
The Newtown Theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough. For the latest news about the Newtown Theatre visit TheNewtownTheatre.com.
