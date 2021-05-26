NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The historic Newtown Theatre will host a series of cult classics this summer. The lineup includes Monty Python and the Holy Grail on June 5, The Last Waltz on June 25, The Princess Bride on June 26, Caddyshack on July 16, and The Big Lebowski on July 31. All films will be at 8 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the door on the night of each movie. Price is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $6 for theatre members. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the theatre before each movie.
Per Pennsylvania guidelines after May 31, the theatre has no crowd-size restrictions, but unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks inside the theatre while not eating or drinking.
Located on North State Street in Newtown Borough, the Newtown Theatre is an historic, 300-seat theatre that dates to the 1800s. Originally built as a hall for town gatherings and a non-sectarian church for traveling ministers, it soon became a center of entertainment in Newtown.
Throughout the 1850s, the theatre hosted anti-slavery meetings, which included sermons by Lucretia Mott and Frederick Douglass. In 1906 the first movie was shown, making it the nation’s oldest continuously operating movie theater. Today, the theatre offers a full slate of movies, concerts, comedy shows, and live theater.