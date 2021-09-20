NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Market Day, the Newtown Historic Association’s annual colonial craft and art fair, will unfold on Saturday, October 2 on the streets around the Half Moon Inn at 105 Centre Avenue (Court Street and Centre Avenue), Newtown.
For more than four decades the Newtown Historic Association has celebrated Market Day, which revives an old harvest season tradition in Newtown where long ago local farmers brought their crops to town to sell and enjoy a day of festivities and contests that culminated with a horse race down State Street.
This year more than 45 crafters, demonstrators and artists will be bringing a wide variety of interesting crafts, from spinning, quilting and rug hooking to fine arts, jewelry making, photography and blacksmithing.
The First Crossing Volunteers, a colonial militia revolutionary war encampment, will camp out in the backyard of the Half Moon (Court Inn). Visitors are also invited to step inside the Half Moon to “make a Scarecrow.” There also will be candle dipping and a puppet show in the Boone Garden across the street from the Half Moon. And there will be musical entertainment throughout the day.
“A Better Way Farm” will be there with its team of Belgian draft horses and its wagon providing horse-drawn hayrides.
In addition, Market Day’s ever successful Festival of Foods will feature local Newtown restaurants offering delicious luncheon treats. “Best Darn Kettle Korn” will be there again and there will be Open Hearth Cooking, which only uses colonial era methods of cooking and recipes.
This year’s Market Day raffle will be for a $400 gift certificate to use toward a dinner or a stay at the historic The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm, Buckingham,. Tickets are $11 each or 6 for $5.
There is free parking at The Stocking Works, 301 S. State Street, Newtown, and also street parking in town and several public parking lots.
The Newtown Library’s 5K Fun Run will also be taking place Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. so come out and enjoy the Fun Run and Market Day with all your friends and neighbors.
For more information, call 215-968-3914, email marketday@newtownhistoric.org or check the NHA website at www.newtownhistoric.org/events