BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Grundy Museum presents its inaugural "A Victorian Holiday House" at the Grundy Museum.
Be one of the first to see the museum in its re-imagined splendor.
Decorated with exquisite Victorian displays designed in partnership with Jim Bason Gilpatrick, proprietor of Bristol’s own Bird of Paradise Flowers, the tour is a great way to celebrate an authentic, late 19th century Christmas.
A limited number of timed ticketed tours are available through Ticket Leap, https://grundymuseum.ticketleap.com/. Online registration is required. The Friday evening tour for guests 21+ years includes mulled wine, cider punch, refreshments, and a Museum memento. The Saturday afternoon tour includes hot cocoa for all ages.
The Victorian Holiday House at the Grundy Museum is the final 2020 event to raise Museum funds to complete the following purchases: 1) children’s costumes and traveling trunk; 2) landscaping benches, arborvitaes, and a fountain to accent the upper south-side lawn Carriage House; 3) archival exhibit cases; and 4) an orientation film.
Visit the Grundy Museum website, https://grundymuseum.org/, and its Facebook and Instagram sites for event information and to book your tickets. You are encouraged to check out and “Like” the new Grundy Museum YouTube channel.
Social distancing guidelines will be maintained, and masks are required.