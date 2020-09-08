BRISTOL BOROUGH >> "We miss you!"
This statement has been ringing true from all museums and cultural institutions during the COVID-19 shutdown and its many restrictions.
Finding ways to connect with visitors in a safe and socially distanced manner can be challenging, but the Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Museum, 610 Radcliffe Street, has found a way to resume tours with trained docents.
The free Grundy Museum Walk and Talk Tours will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m. beginning Tuesday, September 15.
The 30 minute tour starts in front of the museum, includes a set of stairs to the river level grounds and a ramp to exit. Bookings will be made online through the Museum website (www.grundymuseum.org).
The outdoor tour around the entire Grundy campus, led by a Grundy Museum docent, will encompass Grundy family history, house history and architecture, the Grundy Library and Bristol Borough history.
New information about the Grundy family’s domestic staff and Bristol artist Joseph Pavone gleaned from research during the shutdown and the Museum’s recent restoration and renovation highlights will acquaint guests about ongoing Museum activities and plans. Local tips and information will be shared with travelers to enrich their visit to Historic Bristol Borough and broaden their appreciation of Bucks County.
The walking tour is dependent on weather and construction allowances. For more Grundy Museum information, visit their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts and the Grundy Museum YouTube channel.
Takeout Tea
Grundy Foundation Executive Director, Gene Williams, and the Grundy Museum Staff are happy to announce the museum’s Annual Tea is scheduled for the fall in a new format.
The Annual Tea on the Grundy Museum South Lawn, originally scheduled for September 19 is now a Takeout Tea affair. Its importance, however, has not diminished and serves one of two final fundraisers for Museum projects through the Grundy Foundation CanDoMore campaign.
The final quarter of 2020 will focus on the CanDoMore campaign to fulfill funding for the Museum South Lawn landscaping, fountain, benches, plant material and also the orientation film for the Museum.
Boxed Takeout Tea lunch packages can be purchased online for $25 with a timed curbside pick-up on Saturday, September 19 (11:30 am – 1:30 pm) delivered by Museum staff dressed in tea attire. Guests are encouraged to share their Takeout Tea pictures on social media from home, or wherever they are dining.
Returning is Bristol’s own Chef Sue Duffy Arroyo. Her scrumptious lunch will include a selection of tea sandwich quarters, a scone, a madeleine, cookies, fruit, tea bags and condiments; a few additional surprise treats will be included as well.
The river-level grounds of the Grundy campus will be open to allow guests to bring a blanket or chairs to enjoy their lunch. Restrictions may apply. The museum hopes you’ll consider ordering several lunches to have your own tea at home with family. Your participation aids the Grundy Museum in reaching its goals.
To purchase your lunch online, visit the Grundy Museum website which can be found at https://www.grundymuseum.org.