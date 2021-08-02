NEW HOPE >> The New Hope-Solebury Community Association adds to the anticipation for The New Hope Automobile Show with a Cars & Coffee (C&C) meet-up on Sunday, August 8 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Peddler’s Village.
The casual meetup is free and open to everyone who loves cars. Cars should enter the parking lot from either across Route 263 from Caleb’s American Kitchen or through the driveway just west of Giggleberry Fair. Look for signs and staff directing entry to the lot.
The headline event, The New Hope Automobile Show, returns Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15 on the grounds of the New Hope-Solebury High School, 180 West Bridge Street, New Hope.
Gates open to the public at 9 a.m. with the show running until 4 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the gate: $10 general admission; Active Duty Military personnel and their dependents attend for free (must show ID). Children age 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. On-site parking is $5.
The New Hope Automobile Show is known for featuring the finest in classic and antique, foreign and domestic vehicles. New this year, in recognition of the ever-growing depth and breadth of the collector car hobby, show planners have expanded the range of qualifying vehicles.
Owners of domestic or foreign vehicle of any make or model up to New Hope Automobile Show standards of authenticity, originality, cleanliness, and condition, are invited to register. In addition, to offer the show audience an even greater variety of the best show-prepped vehicles, the show is introducing new Rods, Tuner and Display Only classes to accommodate vehicles with modifications from mild to wild.
Saturday’s Show will feature all domestic vehicles, with additional separate classes for Camaro, Replicars, and Rods. Sunday’s Show will feature all foreign vehicles. The new Tuner class on Sunday is limited to extensively modified vehicles appearing on the Show’s Tuner List: https://newhopeautoshow.com/registration-2021/#tuneranchor.
Both Saturday and Sunday will feature the new Display Only class. This distinction is intended for the car enthusiast who wants to display their interesting, show-ready vehicle at the New Hope Automobile Show, but their vehicle does not mesh with an established class because it may be too new or it may not be stock or stock-appearing.
Show organizers recommend that show participants register early. All vehicles must register in advance at https://newhopeautoshow.com/registration-2021/
Proceeds provide funds for local New Hope-Solebury community projects and charitable organizations throughout the region. For more information call 215-862-5665 or email autoshowinfo@newhopesolebury-ca.org, or visit www.newhopeautoshow.com.