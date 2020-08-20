RICHBORO >> Though the Free Library of Northampton Township is closed to the public, but services and programs are still being provided.
Patrons may place holds on library materials online through the card catalog, or by calling the library at 215-357-3050. Patrons are notified when the materials become available so they can arrange for curbside pick up.
The library's Second Saturday and Third Thursday programs are being held online via Zoom in September. Details on these programs are listed below.
Music Around the World
Claudia Pellegrini presents Music Around the World on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. Join virtuoso violinist Claudia Pellegrini for an afternoon of music with some of the greatest tunes ever written. This eclectic program will combine Classical music, Popular tunes, Folk music, Broadway and Movie songs, some Patriotic standards...Always approachable and fun, Claudia's selection is sure to have something enjoyable for everyone. Sponsored by the Friends of Northampton Library. Visit www.northamptontownshiplibrary.org/adult-programs/ and click on the link to register for this program. You will receive a link to enter this virtual event.
Songs and Letters of WWI
Neill Hartley presents "Over There: Songs and Letters of WW1" on Thursday, Sept. 17 beginning at 7 p.m. This is a captivating one–man show featuring iconic songs and letters from World War I. This fully staged program will present the remarkable stories of the war, told in the words of the men and women who lived it. During WW1, Americans young and old threw their collective energy into the war effort. Patriotic loyalty and “Americanism” pervaded the country. Songs, letters and articles kept Americans abreast of the war efforts. Songs such as “Over There” and “Pack up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit Bag” embodied the American spirit, and have been passed from generation to generation. Sponsored by the Friends of Northampton Library. Visit www.northamptontownshiplibrary.org/adult-programs/ and click on the link to register for this program. You will receive a link to enter this virtual event.