RICHBORO >> The Free Library of Northampton Township, located at 25 Upper Holland Road, Richboro, has announced its September activities. Please wear a mask when entering the library, as required by the Northampton Township Administration.
September is Library Card Sign-Up month. The library card allows access to all the E-Resources such as e-books and e-audio books, as well as items in the library. It only takes a few minutes to get a library card. Each person getting a new card will receive a bookmark and stickers, and have their name entered into a prize drawing. Please bring a photo ID when you come to sign up.
The Artist of the Month for September is Ellen Hall and the Ivyland Art Group.
On Saturday, Sept. 11 beginning at 2 p.m., Neill Hartley presents the Spirit of Lindbergh.l Hartley portrays Charles Lindbergh in The Spirit of Lindbergh, an exciting adventure based on his historic 1927 flight across the Atlantic Ocean. See "Lucky Lindy" planning his trip, navigating in the cockpit, and arriving in Paris. Experience first-hand the incredible journey that riveted the world and transformed aviation forever! Call 215-357-3050 to register in person or online at https://www.northamptontownshiplibrary.org/adult-programs/
On Sunday September 12 from 2 to 4 p.m., the library celebrates its 50th (plus one) birthday. This child-centered event will be held outdoors rain or shine. The celebration was postponed last year due to the pandemic. This is a family event. Children will receive a goody bag and enjoy entertainment, arts and crafts and refreshments.
The library's Tuesday Morning Matinees resume on Tuesday, September 28 at 10 a.m. with the movie, "Ford vs. Ferrari." Call 215-357-3050 to register by phone or online at https://tinyurl.com/5awafbv