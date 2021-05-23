BUCKS COUNTY >> Memorial Day weekend will see a return to some sense of normalcy as parades and ceremonies unfold in communities throughout Bucks County.
Veterans will be marking the solemn day of remembrance with rifle salutes, prayers, the playing of TAPS and red, white and blue patriotic parades.
Memorial Day is a time set aside to remember the men and women of the American Armed Forces who gave their lives on the battlefields of history. It’s also a time to remember and to honor veterans who have passed on.
Here’s a partial list of the ceremonies and parades planned in Lower and Central Bucks County:
BENSALEM >> The annual Memorial Day Parade returns to Bensalem Township on Monday, May 31 beginning at 10 a.m. on Route 13/Bristol Pike (beginning at Suzuki Fun Center and ending on Mill Road).
DOYLESTOWN >> The annual Memorial Day Parade steps off on Monday, May 31 beginning at 10 a.m. The parade will march along W. Court Street from Central Bucks West High School to Clinton Street. It will then follow State and Main Streets before turning onto E. Court Street and concluding at the Doylestown Cemetery.
LANGHORNE >> The Jesse Soby Post of the American Legion will host the Langhorne Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31. Ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. with the parade kicking off at the end of the ceremonies. American Legion Auxiliary 148 will be collecting donations along the parade route for the Veterans Group of Philadelphia, Delaware Valley Stand Down and homeless veterans. Needed items include new men’s underwear (cotton preferred), colored t-shirts, socks personal care items, individually- wrapped snacks and cleaning supplies including laundry detergent and bleach.
MORRISVILLE >> The 2021 Morrisville Borough Memorial Day Parade will be held this year on Monday, May 31. With the assistance of the Morrisville Fire Company and Morrisville Borough along with the surrounding community, the town will honor Memorial Day with reenactors, active military, veterans, marching bands, and community organizations. Residents are encouraged to come out and show their patriotism and support. The parade will step off at 9 a.m. sharp from the Morrisville Presbyterian Church and will conclude with a small ceremony at the Morrisville Cemetery on South Pennsylvania Avenue. This year there will be no post-parade event at the fire station.
NEWTOWN >> The Church of Saint Andrew will dedicate a new veteran’s memorial, “Lest We Forget,” on Sunday May 30. Veterans, Families, Friends, and Parishioners are invited to the Memorial Day Mass on Sunday, May 30 at Noon. All Veterans and their families, those currently in Military Service and their families, are invited to walk in the Entrance Procession. Following the Noon Mass, everyone’s invited to take part in a Procession and the Dedication of the “Lest We Forget” memorial statue on the parish grounds to honor those who have served and are serving the country.
NEWTOWN >> Newtown American Legion Post 440 will hold a shortened parade on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 beginning at 10 a.m. Veterans will march and ride from the Newtown Cemetery, where they will pause at the gravesite of Morel Smith to lay a wreath. The parade will then head west on Centre Ave. to the Newtown Library Company where they will pause at the World War I monument for TAPS and to lay a wreath. The parade then heads north on Congress Street to the Lighthouse Hill Cemetery, and then east to Pickering Field for the presentation of colors prior to the Vintage baseball game.
PENNDEL >> The Penndel-Hulmeville Memorial Day Parade will step off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 29 on Lincoln Avenue in Hulmeville. The parade will march onto Ford Avenue and then turn right onto Main. It will then follow Main to Hulme Avenue and Hulme to Bellevue. The parade will pause at the memorial for a prayer before continuing on Bellevue to Woodland, then to Hulmeville Road before ending at the Penndel Memorial Ball Field. A reviewing stand will be set up at the end of the parade featuring parade officials and honored guests.
PLUMSTEAD >> The Plumstead Township Board of Supervisors and its Veterans Committee will conduct its annual Memorial Day Observance on Saturday, May 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at the township’s Veterans Park. The observance will be led by the Plumstead Township Veterans Committee. During a flag ceremony, the American flag will be lowered to half-staff. On Memorial Day, the flag is lowered to half-staff until noon. Following the flag ceremony, tribute will be made to Plumstead residents who made the supreme sacrifice. The program will conclude with the sounding of Taps and the benediction. The Plumstead Township Veterans Park is located at 5775 Easton Road, Plumsteadville. All are invited to attend.
TULLYTOWN >> Memorial Day Services will be held on Saturday, May 29 at the Monument at Main Street and Fallsington Avenue beginning at 9 a.m. and at the Monument at the Tullytown Cemetery at approximately 9:30 a.m. The public is welcome to attend.
WARRINGTON >> Warrington Township will hold its Annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m., rain or shine, at the Igoe Porter Wellings (IPW) Memorial Fields, located at 3095 Bradley Road, Chalfont. During the ceremony, the Veteran Affairs Committee of Warrington Township will recognize six local veterans who have been approved to be added to the Memorial wall for 2021. The six honorees are: Lloyd E. Kinzel, Army/Air Force, World War II/Korea; Bonnie B. Kinzel, Army, World War II; Lloyd A. Kinzel, Army, Vietnam; Maryann V. Scarpill, Marines, Vietnam; Vincent Valinotti, Army, Kosovo (Operation Joint Guardian); and Richard F. Weiss, Army, Desert Storm. In addition, a new monument will be dedicated to Daniel P. Bradley Jr., a U.S. Army Specialist 4 (SP4) stationed at the Warrington Nike Base, who was tragically killed in an accident on July 28, 1958. Bradley had been an avid softball player, and after his death, the Nike Base command named the base softball field in his honor. SP4 Bradley is also the namesake of Bradley Road in Warrington, which runs alongside the former Nike Base where he was memorialized. The event will also feature a wreath presentation by Dennis Igoe, brother of Bill Igoe Remarks will be made by State Rep F. Todd Polinchock (R-District 144), State Senator Maria Collett (D-District 12) and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-District 1). Warrington Township First Responders will also be in attendance. There will be a posting and retreat of colors by United Young Marines and music by the Veterans Association of Military Musicians, including a salute to veterans in attendance with a medley of service anthems representing the branches of the United States military. A song recitation will be performed by Larry S. Bullock. The event is free, open to the public, and members of the community will have the opportunity to stand and recognize a veteran during the ceremony.
YARDLEY-MAKEFIELD >> Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 31 a veterans honor guard from American Legion Post 317 will perform 21-gun memorial rifle salutes at Slate Hill, St. Ignatius and St. Andrew's cemeteries, the Lower Makefield Veterans Monument on Edgewood Road and at the Yardley Borough Hall. The rifle salutes are a time-honored tradition and carried out by veterans throughout the day at the final resting places of veterans around the world. Observers are invited to attend the short ceremonies by waiting at the locations for the honor guard to pass through or by following the military convoy in their own vehicles. A Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. at the Yardley Veterans Monument, located at Afton and Delaware avenues across from the Yardley Inn. The Yardley Memorial Day Parade will step off at 11 a.m. at Maplevale Avenue and Taylorsville Road. The parade will then head south on Main Street and to the American Legion Post.