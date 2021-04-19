FAIRLESS HILLS >> A Food Truck Festival benefiting the 2021 Pennsbury High School Senior Prom will roll onto the Pennsbury High School East Campus on Hood Boulevard in Fairless Hills on Saturday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to an assortment of food, the Pennsbury Jazz Band, Pennsbury Jazz Ensemble and choral groups will entertain. The event is BYOC (Bring Your Own Chair). The theme of this year’s Prom is Pennsbury Hollywood Nights.”
Food Truck Festival to raise funds for Pennsbury High School Senior Prom
