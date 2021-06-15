BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Lower Bucks County Juneteenth Committee invites the public to the first ever Juneteenth Festival to be held on Saturday, June 19 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Bristol Borough’s Waterfront Park, 100 Basin Park.
The festival, which commemorates the freeing of the last slaves in the south following the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation by Abraham Lincoln, will feature live entertainment, African music, food trucks, vendors and presentations.
Some of the vendors include Brie’s Body Boutique (natural butters, oils, and fragrances), Unlimited Bliss, Mo’Niques Catering, Hope House Memorabilia, Aver Cuisine, The Legacy Way (piercings and tattoos), Shrimp Factory, Unforgettable Eatz (fusion of cuisines and tastes around the world), La Foi Fashions (trendy mix of women’s apparel), AleraThingz (handmade and painted Melanin plant heads), guest speaker Amir Fralin, Creations by Mrs. J (handcrafted sewing, hair accessories and clothing), SNB Beauty, author Serena Chapman, Luxe Vault (online Boutique) and Grannies Kitchen (food to comfort the soul).
The festival is free and open to the public.