YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The Yardley Farmers Market will continue to operate every Saturday through Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to Noon at Buttonwood Park.
With the market’s regular winter location still closed, the market will be held at its outdoor, summer location in Buttonwood Park, located on Buttonwood Drive between South Main Street and Penn Valley Drive in Yardley Borough.
The vendors are truly local; each comes from within a 60-mile radius and grows and/or produces the goods that they sell. Each week the market brings together farmers and small food businesses featuring fresh fruits and veggies, herbs, organic chicken and eggs, pastured beef and pork, cheese, cultivated and foraged mushrooms, artisan beads and pastries, chocolates, cookies and sweet breads, gluten free and vegan baked goods, coffee, pickles and olives, hot sauce and condiments.
Part-time vendors also sell goat milk soaps, lotions, lip balm and other natural body products, Kombucha, honey, handmade granola, microgreens, estate olive oils and balsamic vinegars, homemade dog treats, and alpaca items from a Bucks County alpaca farm along with prepared foods.
For the safety of the market’s customers, the market operates within the CDC guidelines, including the availability of a hand sanitizing station, a mask wearing requirement, encouraging proper social distancing and offering online pre-ordering, when possible.
“Market volunteers and vendors are truly grateful to our customers for following guidelines and continuing to support farmers and small businesses in a difficult year,” said market organizers.
Those interested in learning more can sign up to receive the market’s weekly E-news, which provides the latest information on the vendors attending each week at www.yardleyfarmersmarket.com or check it out on their Facebook page.
The Yardley Farmers Market also will be holding holiday markets on Dec. 5 and 19. Most of the market’s regular vendors are expected to return. Plus there will be additional vendors selling locally-made items perfect for gifting. More information on the holiday markets will be available soon.