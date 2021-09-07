YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The Friends of Lake Afton will again offer its Boat Ride FUNdraiser on Harvest Day, Saturday, September 18.
Canoe and paddle boat rentals will be available at the lake between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at a cost of $10 per ride.
Visitors are invited to take a ride around Lake Afton, paddling past the large rubber duckies in either a canoe or a paddle boat.
Participants will have fun while helping FOLA raise money to take care of Lake Afton, Yardley's town jewel.
Looking ahead to the fall, FOLA’s next cleanup day will be held on Saturday, October 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Join with friends and neighbors to help Lake Afton remain beautiful. Feel free to bring light gardening or landscaping tools.
Lake Afton is a manmade Lake that was created to provide power via water wheel energy for a gristmill that John Brock built in 1705. Lake Afton was originally referred to as “the millpond,” not as Lake Afton. William Yardley purchased John Brock’s gristmill in 1732, demolishing and replacing the gristmill in 1769 with Yardley Grist Mill which was also powered by the millpond. It’s been said that Lake Afton was named after the poem “Afton Water,” which was written by Robert Burns in 1791.
The Friends of Lake Afton (FOLA) is a civic non-profit organization whose mission is to restore, improve, protect and maintain Lake Afton and the public areas surrounding the Lake for all to enjoy.
FOLA was formed in 1969 when three women got together to raise money to improve and maintain Lake Afton. The three founding women were: Phoebe Griswold, wife of the Rev. Frank Griswold, minister of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Yardley; Linnea Cunningham, who owned a deli in Yardley; and Janet Hays Austin, s local artist. FOLA was incorporated in 1975.
Today, with the help of volunteers, FOLA holds a Clean-Up/Volunteer Day in the spring and in the fall, holds Boat Ride FUNdraisers to support its ongoing work and also proactively performs maintenance of the lake’s infrastructure to ensure the lake remains healthy.