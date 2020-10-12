FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Several years ago, Danny DeGennaro Foundation Vice President Jeff Pine was chatting about an old barn, of all things, with other volunteers of the Bucks County-based nonprofit.
Then Pine, an electrician by trade, had a light bulb moment.
“It was a vision, an idea that we had,” said Pine of his decision to donate labor wiring the structure and converting the barn at Snipes Farm into a local concert venue. “The barn sat there, it wasn’t being used other than storage, for years.”
Thanks to Pine’s electrical know-how, the Barn has become a Halloween home for annual Danny DeGennaro Foundation concerts, including this year’s show, which will be held on Oct. 31.
Before any of the performers take to the stage, Pine, his wife, Terri and their team of Joe Parsons, Glen Lucas, John Elliott, Marge Elliott and Bob Elliott, along with artists Leon Rainbow, Ashley Urban and young artists from Neshaminy School District undertake behind-the-scenes work to prepare.
Artists spend at least the month prior creating unique 12-foot-high and 24-foot-long backdrops to set the stage.
“You always see backdrops on TV,” Pine said. “We sort of take it to another level. It just adds a lot more to the concert.”
The vivid artwork has been “abstract” in some instances and in other cases themed around the locale where the concert is held. Pine’s team has created a backdrop featuring the New York City and Philadelphia skylines for previous shows in both of those cities. Other backdrops have featured Jimi Hendrix’s likeness and psychedelic images.
“We look at where we’re headed and what would be more recognizable,” he said.
In terms of brainstorming backdrop ideas, Pine said he and the group of four to six artists have roundtable discussions. Once everyone agrees on an idea, “we just run with it.”
Pine has also brought in professional artists from New Jersey to help with backdrop creation and mentor young artists along the way.
“They’re learning from some of the best in the area,” Pine said, adding that he is always looking for artists to lend their skills for the cause. “There’s so many people out there who want to help.”
If you go
The Danny DeGennaro Foundation’s annual Halloween Bash will be held on Oct. 31 from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at The Barn at Snipes Farm, 890 W. Bridge Street, in Morrisville (Falls Township). The concert features performances from headliner Ernie White and his all-star lineup. Other performers include Jim Mitchell and the Repeat Offenders; Johnny Webb and All Lit Up; The Fredz; Johnny Chaykin; and openers Laura Fiocco and Michael Chaykin. Tickets cost $30 and are available through TicketLeap: https://dannydegennaro.ticketleap.com/danny-degennaro-halloween-bash-/. Social distancing and other safety guidelines will be in place. Watch this video for a preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpgu1E9DZdA. Proceeds benefit the Danny DeGennaro Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on mentoring and providing scholarships to student musicians and artists.
To get involved with backdrop creation, email Jeff Pine at firstkeystoneelectric@msn.com.