WASHINGTON CROSSING >> Get your green on during Crossing Vineyards and Winery’s extended St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
The fun kick off on March 14 and 15 from 12 to 7 p.m. when guests can enjoy local craft beers, award-winning wines, specialty food pairings, and live music from 2 to 6 p.m.
On March 19 from 6 to 9 p.m., the winery will host a St. Patrick’s Day after-party featuring live music and drink specials.
On all three days, guests who wear green will receive a coupon for a buy-one-get-one-free wine tasting and 15 percent off the purchase of four bottles of wine to go. Specialty pairings of cheese boards, draft beer and house wine will also be available for $20.
For more information, visit CrossingVineyards.com or call 215-493-6500 ext. 19. Crossing Vineyards and Winery is located at 1853 Wrightstown Rd. in Washington Crossing, Pa.