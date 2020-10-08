NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Countryside Gallery at 2 South State Street, Newtown, features the works of Bucks County artists Llya Lerner in a fall solo exhibit through November 6.
The gallery is open daily for viewing on Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Masks must be worn when visiting the gallery.
Born in Moscow, Ilya has been involved in the fine arts since his early childhood, receiving in-depth training in the famed classical tradition of Russian art. Since the age of 20, Lerner has been a professional artist.
Currently, Lerner works primarily en plein air (outdoors) but also paints figurative work, portraits, still-lifes, and is a master draftsman and sculptor. His style is rooted in Impressionist/Realist tradition amalgamated with Modernist and contemporary influences.
Lerner was mentored by the leading contemporary realist painter George Nick, who included Lerner's work in the show, titled "Galvanized Truth: A Tribute to George Nick," at The Art Complex Museum in Duxbury, Mass.
Lerner's work has been featured in more than 30 group exhibitions and was the subject of 10 solo shows, including a major retrospective in the Roberson Museum in Binghamton, N.Y. He received the Vasari Classic Oil Colors Grant in 2013 and has previously been the recipient of the annual El Paso Museum of Art Purchase Award, a Cultural Connections grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and Arts Council of Houston and a Special Opportunity Stipend from the New York Foundation for the Arts.
Prior to teaching at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania and Hobart & William Smith Colleges, Lerner held positions at The Art School in Vestal, N.Y., Oregon State University, Chautauqua Institution School of Art and Lee College as well as painting workshops in Norman, Oklahoma, and the Fundacion Valparaiso in Mojacar, Spain. He has also completed residencies at the Mill Atelier Gallery, Buffalo River National Park and the Vermont Studio Center.
Having a rigorous academic education in both Russia and at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, he provides students with the tools they need to develop their own artistic style. Ilya instructs painting workshops for Artists of Yardley and is the owner of Lerner Studio Art School, a private art school.
Lerner received a B.S. in Management Information Systems from Moscow Technical University of Communications, and his MFA in Studio Art from Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.