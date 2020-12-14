YARDLEY >> Commonplace Reader presents an online event featuring local Psychologist and Author, Susan Apollon, on Wednesday evening, December 16 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Susan will be sharing stories from her award-winning books, "Touched By The Extraordinary: An Intuitive Psychologist Shares Insights, Lessons, and True Stories of Spirit and Love to Transform and Heal the Soul, and "Book Two: Healing Stories of Love, Loss and Hope."
Susan, a psychologist in private practice in Yardley for 30-plus years, specializes in treating those who are healing grief, trauma and life- threatening medical issues. She will be sharing true stories from patients, friends and colleagues regarding their first-hand experiences in communicating with deceased loved ones, as well as their stories of miracles, answered prayers and angels, all of which have contributed to their personal healing. For more about Susan visit her website: touchedbytheextraordinary.com.
Given that all of us grieve, to some extent, our pre-pandemic life, as well as our identity, while we live with multiple challenges, often fueled by anxiety, fear and a lack of hope, Susan’s stories of the extraordinary are perfect for these extraordinary times. Helping us recognize the remarkable healing power of the energy of love – and that as energetic beings, we are eternal, Susan offers us that precious and needed sense of hope and inspiration.
This event is FREE and open to the public. Interested participants must register in advance to receive Zoom link at: https://commonplace-reader.com/.
Commonplace Reader is an independent bookstore located at 49 S. Main Street in Yardley that strives to support community education, exploration, inspiration and connection. It is a safe space where people can meet to talk about books, ideas, and the countless things that matter to Yardley in an open and accepting atmosphere.
During the pandemic, Commonplace Reader is expanding its community programs by offering virtual events to the public.