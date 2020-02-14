NEWTOWN >> Comedian Vinnie Brand returns to the Newtown Theatre on Saturday, March 7 at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 and are available at JJComedy.com. Beer, wine and concessions will be sold prior to the performance. This show is for mature audiences only.
Brand opened the Stress Factory Comedy Club in 1991 in New Brunswick, NJ, which has featured headliners like Drew Carey, Chris Rock and others. He has also made television and radio appearances on shows such as Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, Last Comic Standing, Dave Attell: Road Work, NickMom Night Out, and Restaurant Stakeout.
The theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.