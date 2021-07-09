NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Comedian Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling will appear at the historic Newtown Theatre on Saturday, July 17 at 9 p.m.
General admission tickets are $35 and include two drinks (beer, wine, or nonalcoholic options). Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets are available at JJComedy.com. This show is for mature audiences only (age 18+).
Martling is best known as the former head writer for The Howard Stern Show from 1983 to 2001. He has since undertaken various projects, including hosting Jackie’s Joke Hunt on Sirius XM Radio for eight years.
Per the latest health guidelines, the theatre has no crowd-size restrictions but unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks inside the theatre while not eating or drinking.
The theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.
