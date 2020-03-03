BRISTOL TOWNSHIP >> The Bucks County Saint Patrick’s Day Parade steps off on Saturday, March 14 at 10:30 a.m. from Conwell-Egan Catholic High School, 611 Wistar Road, Fairless Hills. The parade will then head east on New Falls Road ending at 8720 New Falls Road.
This year’s parade will feature police color guards, the Pennsbury High School Marching Band, the Harry S Truman Marching Tigers, the Ancient Order of Hibernians (Newtown, Bristol and Levittown), the Irish Thunder, Irish dancers, the Brookwood Band from the Bristol Township School District, floats, politicians, and everything Irish.
Leading this year’s parade will be this year’s Grand Marshal Terry Hughes Sr., a retired Bristol Township police officer and a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Bristol.
Hughes retired in 2019 after a 30 year career in local law enforcement, including the last 28 years with the Bristol Township Police Department where he worked patrol, led the detectives, headed up special investigations, spearheaded the bicycle patrol unit and organized public outreach.
He began his career with the Hulmeville Borough, Newtown Township, Northampton and Middletown township police departments before joining his hometown department in 1990.
After the parade, a Hoolie will be held at the Ancient Order of Hibernians, 614 Corson Street, in Bristol Borough from 12 to 6 p.m. A complimentary buffet will be available, including ham, cabbage, potatoes and hot dogs. Beverages will be available for purchase.
Limited parking will be available at the AOH lot across the street from the club with overflow parking at Snyder-Girotti School with entrances of Buckley and Beaver streets.
The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball honoring Grand Marshal Terry Hughes takes place on March 7 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Falls Manor, Route 413 and New Falls Road. Celebrate the season with live music featuring the Paul Moore Band, dinner, cocktails and dancing in honor of Terry Hughes.
The cost is $70. For information, call Ann Sooby at 215-752-1417.
The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade is organized by a committee of volunteers led by President Suzanne Smith, vice president Nancy Hennessey, parade director Angel Galloway, treasurer Cathy Galloway and secretary Colleen Harris. The committee has been organizing a parade since 1989.
